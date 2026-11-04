THE RUSSIAN TEA ROOM Celebrates 100 Years

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The Russian Tea Room, the iconic dining destination on West 57th Street, recently had their 100-year celebration and Broadwayworld was there to enjoy all the glamour and excitement. There was plenty of the finest food and drink that showcased signature Eastern European cuisine along with special surprises at the vibrant, lavish centennial gathering.

Founded in 1926 by members of the Russian Imperial Ballet, The Russian Tea Room has long been a premier gathering place for New York’s artists, performers, and cultural figures, counting Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, and Barbra Streisand among its storied guests. For over 20 years, the Biberaj family has stewarded the institution, with lifelong New Yorker Isabella Biberaj now leading its modern evolution.

The Russian Tea Room’s celebration brought together guests across food, fashion, and the arts, with Candace Bushnell, Peter Som, Anwar Hadid, Waris Ahluwalia, and Michael Musto, to name a few. The evening channeled the restaurant’s old-world glamour and theatrical history, with live jazz, a DJ set by Lovie, and surprise dance performances choreographed by Annie Rigney of Sleep No More. Roaming society hostesses from House of Yes served champagne and caviar bumps, and guests had their tea leaves read. A five-foot vodka ice luge and a Fabergé egg inspired cake sculpture were added to the celebration.

The Russian Tea Room is a beloved destination convenient to entertainment venues such as Carnegie Hall, City Center, Broadway theatres, and other neighborhood attractions. It is a distinctive experience that people have treasured for a century. Be a part of it and make plans for a spectacular dining experience.

The Russian Tea Room is located at 150 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit The Russian Tea Room | Iconic NYC Restaurant & Tea and call 212.581.7100.

Photo Credit: Deonté Lee

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