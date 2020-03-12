THE NORM 54 Pop-Up at Brooklyn Museum as a Disco Diner

As a gustatory salute to the Brooklyn Museum's Studio 54: Night Magic exhibit, the institution's full service restaurant, The Norm, operated by its exclusive food partner, Great Performances Hospitality Group, will adopt the food persona of the circa 1970s diners Studio 54 habitués relied upon for early morning sustenance after a night of revelry. The Norm 54 will pop-up from March 13 to July 5, the duration of the Studio 54: Night Magic's run, with a menu that is an ode-with some fun contemporary elements-to traditional diner culinary culture. For the menu chef de cuisine Andy Mejias exaggerated and enhanced classic diner dishes to capture the over-indulgence and over-the-top experience at Studio 54.

The theme is furthered referencing popular 70s disco hits to name the menus categories. For instance, The Bee Gees' iconic "Stayin' Alive" will denote the salads; while the desserts will be dubbed by Donna Summer's anthem "Last Dance." Menu highlights will include: Hustle Disco Fries, crispy shoestring fries, brown gravy, oozing with melted cheese, curds and topped with a fried egg and Tri Colored Deviled Eggs, grilled asparagus, bacon strips and small salad; and among the "Let's Groove" (a.k.a. snacks) selections. The Stacked Waldorf Salad, apple slices, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and arugula will be a "Stayin Alive" standout.

Country Fried Chicken, chicken with white country gravy, mixed green salad, "The Stevie", oversized meatball covered in Parmesan cheese, stuffed with macaroni and cheese, served with homemade sauce on a garlic crostini and the Diner Double Cheeseburger, two juicy beef patties, lettuce, tomato, homemade pickles, and chef's special saucewill tempt in the "Hot Stuff" entrees section. For the "Get Up and Boogie" array of all-day breakfast items, "Le Freak" Banana Waffles, candied walnuts, maple syrup, house made butter pecan ice cream and the Smoked Salmon Bagel,pea puree, sliced avocados, pickled red onion, capers, egg on a fresh Brooklyn everything bagel will be tempting wake up calls. The latter is a nod to co-owner and host-with-the-most Steve Rubell's all-time favorite of lox and bagels (next to his mother's brisket and the meatballs-the inspiration for The Stevie - he ordered from nearby Patsy's).

The "Last Dance" desserts, which will be sourced from Brooklyn's best bakeries, will include Chocolate Layer Cake,Tri Colored Vanilla Cake and Pie of the Day. Hand Scooped Vanilla and Chocolate Shakes, topped with bits of cake,will also be offered, which can get a boozy injection for booty-shaking purposes.

A list of 70s and Studio 54 themed specialty cocktails will complement the food offerings. Witness the Dancing Queen, Bacardi Rum, white peach, mint in honor the fabulous drag queens who were Studio 54 regulars and whose over-the-top style set an example for future club goers.Then there will be Ecstasy and Excess, Absolut Vodka, Tanqueray Gin, Bacardi Rum, Arete Tequila, Blue Curacao, lime juice, muddled kiwi, pineapple in homage to what Andy Warhol once observed was the democracy of Studio 54's dance floor; just as the diversity of the clubgoers was the perfect formula for unparalleled partying, this drink, which combines so many different and seemingly discordant ingredients, yields a perfectly potent burst of fruity flavor.

When Warhol declared Studio 54's dance floor a democracy he also stated the door was a dictatorship. A copy of an actual handwritten guest list for that dictatorship of a door, featuring the names of such 70s icons as Peter Frampton, Ringo Starr, Lindsey Wagner and Liberace, with notations about who was paying and who was not and their-friends-of-Steve (Rubell) status will serve as the decorative back of The Norm 54's menu.

As for the décor of The Norm 54, oversized versions of photographic portraits by Richard Bernstein of Studio 54 celebrity regulars, which graced overs of Warhol's Interview magazine, will adorn The Norm's hallmark floor-to-ceiling art wall, conveying a sense of time and place of the short lived, only 33 months, Studio 54 era.

This latest installment at The Norm builds on the successes from previous programs created for the Brooklyn Museum, including Maxim's-at-the-Norm during Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion, the Mexican-forward program during Frida Kahlo, Appearances Can Be Deceiving; and the custom menu created for David Bowie Is.

The Brooklyn Museum is located at 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238. To learn more about The Norm at the Brooklyn Museum, please visit https://www.thenormbkm.com/. To learn more about Great Performances Hospitality Group, please visit https://www.greatperformances.com/.

