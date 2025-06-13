LOOKUP ROOFTOP at Kixby Hotel Features Great Drinks, Bites and Views

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lookup, the stunning and welcoming rooftop venue is located atop the Kixby Hotel, 45 West 35th Street. This destination has an outstanding menu of bites and drinks along with stellar views of the Empire State Building. The modern comfort-luxe spot is now open for the season and its perfect for theatergoers, guests of MSG, and people enjoying the Herald Square neighborhood.

The Lookup's beverage menu includes a selection of crafted signature and zero proof cocktails, spritzes, frozen drinks, local brews, wines, and bubbly. Guest faves include selections from the Summer Spritz menu like The Boss with prosecco, st. germain and soda water. Cocktails such as the Espresso Martiki or the Gin Basil Smash are sure to please. And Frozen Cocktails are summer refreshers. To celebrate the 4th of July, The Lookup is also offering a special festive drink, the Empire Cosmo made with white cranberry, vodka and triple sec.

Tasty bites that pair perfectly with drinks include Hamptons lobster roll, truffle grilled cheese, street corn nachos, old bay pocpcorn, rosé shrimp cocktail, Vietnamese skirt steak salad, and more.

The Lookup is from the creators of the innovative burger brand, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. The Rockwell Group-designed indoor-outdoor space was opened in 2019. The spacious 2,200-square-foot area features a bar, stadium seating, high-tops, and lounge sections, where one is compelled to "look up" at the Empire State Building towering overhead. Be ready to take terrific pics to share on social media.

Weather permitting, The Lookup is open Sunday through Thursday from 5pm-10pm, and Friday and Saturday from 5pm to Midnight. Guests must be 21 years and older. For reservations and additional information, visit www.thelookuprooftop.com. The Lookup is also available for private events through September. For more information, please visit events@thelookuprooftop.com.

Photos Credit: Food and Drink by Melissa Hom, Outdoor Space by The Lookup Rooftop

