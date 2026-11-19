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It’s the perfect time to make plans for Thanksgiving Dinner. Find a neighborhood, pick your restaurant and make reservations. Choose prix-fixe holiday menus and a la carte offerings. We have options that will delight and satisfy. After the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, relax and dine in true New York City style.

Becco, the beloved Italian restaurant from Lidia and Joe Bastianich on NYC's iconic Restaurant Row, will be offering a special Thanksgiving prix-fixe menu on Thursday, November 26. It’s a wonderful option for families, friends, and visitors looking to celebrate the holiday in the heart of Manhattan. Thanksgiving dinner starts with Antipasto Misto, Insalate Cesare or Harvest Soup. Enjoy pasta as a primi course. Entrees include Balsamic glazed roast turkey, glazed ham, or short ribs. Complete your feast with a dessert sampler. Becco is renowned for its warm Italian hospitality, inviting atmosphere, and timeless Italian cuisine and has been a staple of the Theatre District for more than three decades. This November, they are celebrating 33 years of welcoming New Yorkers and visitors alike.

Tavern on the Green, the Central Park landmark, is serving its annual Thanksgiving feast this year, and with reservations filling up, it’s a timely pick for anyone who wants the holiday without the dishes. And what better year to dine at one of NYC’s icons than during the 100th anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? On Thursday, November 26th, Executive Chef Bill Peet is serving a four-course feast from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM. It starts with a wild mushroom and beluga lentil soup with black truffle oil, and highlights include Traditional free range tom turkey with sage and sausage stuffing; Brick oven roasted beef chateaubriand; Scottish salmon grilled over sweet fruit wood; Pumpkin mousse, warm chocolate bread pudding or pecan butterscotch tart for dessert. The feast is $145 per adult and $65 for children 12 and under.

Mission Ceviche will present a Peruvian Thanksgiving. They are hosting a special holiday feast at both its Union Square and Upper East Side locations on Thursday, November 26, from noon to 9 PM. The festive menu brings together traditional Thanksgiving favorites with bold Peruvian flavors, beginning with butternut squash and ají amarillo soup, followed by Turkey a la Brasa with Peruvian-inspired sides and pastel de choclo to finish. At Union Square, the prix-fixe menu is $78 per person and $28 for children, while the Upper East Side location offers the feast for $65 per person and $25 for children. The regular menu will also be available at the Upper East Side location, along with private dining options for holiday gatherings.

MIRIAM with multiple NYC locations is offering a Thanksgiving meal that feels like home. The beloved Mediterranean restaurant named after owner Rafael “Rafi” Hasid’s mother, is putting a Middle Eastern twist on the traditional holiday feast. Known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and comforting, home-style cooking, Miriam will offer a special Thanksgiving Plate ($37) featuring roasted turkey breast, spiced pumpkin purée, challah stuffing, green beans and a Middle Eastern-inspired cranberry sauce. The holiday special will be available at all four locations, offering a cozy alternative to cooking at home, whether gathering with family or celebrating with friends with a la carte options available. Thanksgiving service begins at 3:00 pm at the Upper West Side and Brooklyn locations and 4 pm at the Upper East Side and West Village locations. Miriam's regular à la carte menu will also be available and the Upper West Side location is 10 mins from the parade route.

Carnegie Deli in Midtown is ready for the holidays. Guests can have new memories at legendary deli which recently made its long-awaited return to Seventh Avenue after nearly a decade, and will be serving up its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake (available whole or by the slice). A festive twist on its famous and award-winning New York-style cheesecake, the rich, creamy dessert is infused with warm pumpkin spices and sits atop a crumbly cookie dough crust, making it a perfect addition to the Thanksgiving dessert table. For those looking to spend Thanksgiving at a true New York institution, Carnegie Deli will also be open for regular business hours on Thanksgiving, including earlier hours for its newly introduced breakfast service. Guests can celebrate with the deli's famous oversized pastrami sandwiches, matzo ball soup, pickles and classic New York comfort food.

Seahorse the seafood restaurant and raw bar located in the Union Square neighborhood from restaurateur John McDonald and Mercer Street Hospitality, is celebrating Thanksgiving with a seasonal menu created by newly-appointed Executive Chef Miguel Pelaez Diaz. Thanksgiving Menu Highlights include an Amuse-Bouche of Warm spiced cider; Lobster Bisque with Chive oil, and mascarpone cream; Pumpkin Soup with Mascarpone cream, aromatic spices, and pumpkin seed oil; Roasted Heritage Turkey with a Potato purée, traditional stuffing, crisp Brussels sprouts, spiced cranberry relish with orange zest, and turkey gravy. Desserts include Dutch apple pie, carrot cake, and pumpkin pie.

Ladurée Soho will offer a special 3-course family style dining experience to celebrate with loved ones. Celebrate Thanksgiving in the Parisian inspired dining room at Ladurée Soho on Thursday, November 26th with a three-course family style menu that will include Asparagus & Bacon Roll amuse-bouche and Butternut Squash Soup with garlic croutons; Roasted Turkey with traditional sides including Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans and Cranberry Sauce; and Ladurée’s limited edition Pumpkin Tart, inspired by the classic Thanksgiving pumpkin pie with pumpkin jam and spiced pumpkin crémeux, accented with orange zest and vanilla bean. Adults may choose a classic Kir Royale cocktail, beer or mocktail, and children get a soft drink or café treat.

ZOI MEDITERANNEAN NOMAD is for those looking to switch up their traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The restaurant is offering a special $110 per person Thanksgiving prix-fixe menu that blends Mediterranean flavors with holiday favorites. ZOI pairs the warmth of Mediterranean hospitality with contemporary Asian-fusion influences, featuring sculptural design details, natural textures, ambient lighting and an inviting atmosphere that transitions from relaxed dinner service to a lively evening scene. The Thanksgiving menu includes Family Style ZOI House Mezze Selection and Heirloom Greek Salad. There is a choice of Entrée such as Herb-Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey with traditional gravy; Short Rib Tandir; Champagne Salmon; or Truffle Fettuccine. Sides are served family style and they include Pavé Potatoes, Herb-Roasted Cauliflower and Maple-Glazed Baby Carrots. Top off your meal with Dubai Gold Cheesecake.

Maison Close is open on Thanksgiving for those craving a more traditional French dining experience. The restaurant is serving its regular dinner menu. The SoHo restaurant offers a sophisticated yet inviting French dining experience, with a menu spanning elegant apéritifs, classic French dishes and indulgent desserts. It's a great option for guests that are looking for a delectable choice of a la carte menu items.

F&J Pine Restaurant, the Bronxdale Avenue Southern Italian landmark has Thanksgiving served in house. The menu pairs Thanksgiving classics like a whole roasted turkey with dishes the Bastone family has served for decades, including penne alla vodka, Nonna’s lasagna and a traditional cold antipasto. The cooking draws on the family’s Calabrian heritage and produce from their garden in the Bronx. The family style prix-fixe will be served in the dining room with four seating times and a kids’ menu for the youngsters.

Melba’s is Harlem’s home of American comfort food. They will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe for $69 per person (plus tax and gratuity) on November 26, with seatings at 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Guests choose a “comfortizer” like Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with cornbread croutons or Carolina Poached Shrimp Cocktail with truffle cocktail sauce. Entrees include Oven Roasted Turkey with sausage stuffing, BBQ Braised Short Ribs, Herb Crusted Salmon, a Vegan Vol-au-Vant and Classic Pineapple Glazed Ham. Guests also pick two sides like Tres Mac & Cheese, Low Country Collard Greens, and A$AP Yams and a dessert like Sweet Potato Pie or Coconut Pineapple Cake.

Carmine’s (2 NYC locations) Gather the whole table for a family-style holiday at Carmine’s. The Thanksgiving Feast serves 6-8 guests for $395 per party and brings an 18 lb. roasted turkey with sausage & sage stuffing and homemade cranberry sauce to the table. Sides are Brussels sprouts with caramelized onions and applewood smoked bacon, sautéed string beans with julienned red peppers, baby carrots with fresh dill, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and maple syrup, and mashed potatoes with giblet gravy. Pumpkin or apple pie is $30 extra, and the à la carte menu is available to add to the feast.

And just across the river……

Blu on the Hudson in Weehawken, NJ is offering an elegant alternative to celebrating at home with its view of the Manhattan skyline and a curated menu of celebrated Modern American cuisine and Thanksgiving classics. From 1 pm – 9 pm, the Weehawken waterfront restaurant, just a five-minute picturesque ferry ride from NYC and one of Open Table’s hottest reservations in New Jersey, will welcome guests for a three-course prix fixe menu, alongside notable á la carte selections of steaks, seafood, pastas, and more. Priced at $85 per person, Thanksgiving at Blu offers everything from Baked Oysters to a Classic Turkey dinner.

Photo Credit: Thanksgiving Dishes Courtesy of Tavern on the Green





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