Selene: An Airy Greek Getaway in SoHo

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Tucked on the corner of Grand Street in SoHo, Selene brings the breezy coastal vibe of Greece and the fresh seafood that goes with it, right in downtown Manhattan. So close to local theaters like The Flea and The Public, Selene is also a great place to dine before a show.

Its sprawling 10,000-square-foot space spans three floors, but don’t let the size intimidate you. Its serene interior is felt throughout, offering a bright and comfortable feel, and one you’ll want to stay in for an entire afternoon.

Here, you’ll find a garden terrace with a retractable-roof atrium, a lower dining room ideal for large private parties, and the main dining room perfect for brunch (or any meal). A DJ plays in the corner, but the music isn’t so loud that you can’t chat comfortably at your table. Tucked away at the front of the venue, you’ll also find the intimate bar and lounge, a cozy nook ideal for catching up over a drink or two, with gin-based Aegean Silk clarified with Greek yogurt or Amber Coast made with tequila and papaya.

The space is airy by design, with large windows and a high ceiling that give you views of the bright blue sky on a sunny day. The muted tones on the walls and furniture create a clean, coastal feel, while pops of blush pink and light peach add a touch of femininity.

We had the opportunity to try the new weekend brunch menu, served Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 AM – 3 PM, and left without disappointment.

The menu highlights fresh ingredients you’d expect in the Mediterranean, like whole grilled fish, vegetables, and crudos. We started with the tuna tartare with avocado–yogurt crema and grilled octopus with roasted peppers and capers. Both were so good we didn't want our server to take them from the table even after we received our entrees. But the real standout here was the ktipiti (spicy feta) spread that was so creamy and flavorful, it was hard not to keep dipping the homemade pita into it and devouring more.

At our server’s suggestion, we went with the charcoal-grilled Greek-style lamb chops with feta scrambled eggs, which felt like a strange combination but worked. However, the juicy lamb was really the star of the plate. And we couldn’t walk away without trying the baklava pancakes as our final dish to end the experience on a sweet note. The pancakes were fluffy, but the almond-walnut crumble added a nice crunch we didn’t know we needed, and the cinnamon gave us a little autumn-inspired flavor we weren’t mad about.

Our server also said the chicken pita and double smash burger were must-try items, so we know what we will be ordering the next time we come in. We’re already counting down the days.

Led by Reno Christou, co-founder of the Kyma Restaurant Group (which includes the Greek staples, like Milos and Avra), and James Ragonese, the former Operating Partner & VP of Operations at LDV Hospitality (Scarpetta and Philippe by Philippe Chow), Selene is the latest go-to for Greek food with a chill vibe.

Selene is located at 23 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.selenerestaurants.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

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