Review: BLU ON THE HUDSON-A Waterfront Dining Treasure in Weehawken, NJ

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It’s not the first time we’ve been to Blu on the Hudson and it certainly won’t be the last. This premier Modern American restaurant in Weehawken has been in business for three years and counting, pleasing guests from near and far. The venue, service, and top-notch cuisine by make your brunch, lunch or dinner experience outstanding. It’s no wonder that Blu on the Hudson has been named one of the best restaurants in North Jersey by New Jersey Monthly. And it’s so easy to get there by a picturesque 10-minute ferry from Manhattan, by car, and public transit

We visited for an early dinner on a Thursday night and enjoyed a relaxing meal at a table with a marvelous view of the NYC skyline. Blu can accommodate all size parties by offering an expansive bar, a sushi bar, and private event space.

Blu on the Hudson’s menu by Executive Chef Juan Carlos "JC" Ortega offers the finest Raw Bar & Crudos, Land & Sea, Sushi, Cold Appetizers, Hot Appetizers, Pasta, Steak, and Sides. Ortega's talent for flavor, texture and presentation is evident in every dish that is served. There are selections to suit every taste, style and dietary preference.

Begin your meal with one of the tempting seafood starters such as Maine Lobster Cocktail, Lemon Cured King Salmon Crudo, or Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail. We highly suggest a sushi roll or two for the table. A signature favorite is the The Blu Roll, a delectable combination bluefin toro, torched spicy lobster, avocado, and spicy aioli. Salad lovers will be delighted with the seasonal Beets & Goat Cheese prepared with winter citrus, roasted grapes, and candied almonds. A one-of-a-kind hot appetizer is the tender Thick Cut Wagyu “Bacon” slow cooked with a soy-caramel glaze.

Pasta dishes are sure to please. The Gnocchi has been on the menu since the restaurant’s opening. The Gnocchi is hand rolled with a light texture served with a spicy vodka sauce and local ricotta cheese. We’ll be back soon for the Butternut Squash Agnolotti with sage brown butter, celery root, and ricotta.

Blu on the Hudson has perfected steakhouse fare with steaks sourced from Allen Brothers and Brandt Farms. The Wagyu steaks are sourced from Westholme. Choose from Daily Butcher Cuts, Prime Porterhouse, Filet Mignon and more cooked to your exact liking served with delicious sauces such as bearnaise or chili-garlic.

Other tempting mains include Organic Chicken Parmesan, Branzino, Charred Octopus, and Herb-Roasted Lamb Rack. Add a side to your entree such as Truffle Creamed Spinach, Crispy Cauliflower or Whipped Potatoes to round out your meal.

The Beverage Program by mixologist Jeremy Le Blanche features inspired cocktails like the La Cosa Nostra, gin-based with tomato jam infused Campari or The Dual comprised of Angel’s Envy, maple syrup, and Peychaud bitters. You’ll appreciate the award-winning wine program that allows for perfect pairings as well as a great selection of beers, spirits, and aperitifs.

Dessert is to be relished! Luscious selections include Classic Carrot Cake, Key Lime Tart, and Flourless Chocolate S’Mores. Blu’s Tiramisu shouldn’t be missed with house-made ladyfingers, mascarpone cream and Valrhona chocolate shavings. The presentation of the tiramisu is unique so have your camera ready!

And we have more good news for our readers. Blu on the Hudson will be hosting Thanksgiving Day dinner with a chef-curated prix-fixe menu. Enjoy all of your holiday favorites with a gourmet flair. Reservations are currently being accepted.

Blu on the Hudson will soon become one of your favorite restaurants. It is located at 1200 Harbor Blvd, Weehawken, NJ 07086. Visit Blu on the Hudson | Waterfront Restaurant in Weehawken, NJ or call 201.636.1200. Be sure to check out their newest location, Blu Livingston in the heart of New Jersey surrounded by shopping opportunities for the holiday season. Visit Blu Livingston Menu | Food and Cocktails in Livingston, NJ.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blu on the Hudson

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