READINGTON BREWERY AND HOP FARM in Readington, NJ Exciting Weekend Events

Polish your steins and dry-clean your dirndls because Readington Brewery’s third Oktoberfest is upon us! The spirit of Munich comes to Readington, NJ with a weekend full of traditional German brews, authentic cuisine, live music, and fun activities. The Oktoberfest-ivities are taking place on Saturday, October 5th, but the Oktoberfest menu is available all weekend, from Oct 4th – Oct 6th.

Specialty Beers:

Biermeister Warren Wilson has crafted a special lineup of German-style beers, including a märzen, crisp festbier, schwartzbier, and more! Don’t miss out on the limited-edition seasonal releases. Swing by on Friday afternoon (10/04/24) to try a festive flight and get your favorite ToGo! ToGo will be closed on Saturday during festivities.

Delicious Food:

Feast on classic German fare like pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and more. Pair your beer with mouthwatering Bavarian dishes prepared by our local vendors. Vendors will have options for dietary restrictions and discriminating pallets.

Live Entertainment:

Enjoy live performances with free admission all weekend long. Dance along to the lively tunes and soak in the festive atmosphere! Friday night (10/04/24) is Joe Cirotti and his acoustic Trio. Cirotti is one of the most respected guitarists in the Northeast, and he will play a mix of originals and covers. Saturday, October 5th, will feature two German sets from Silver Starlite Orchestra. Then, later that day, from 4-7pm, the OTC Collective returns for another performance! The OTC Collective is a super group of singer-songwriters who came together to bring their songs to life. On Sunday, Oct 6th, Milan Lazistan is playing as an acoustic soloist in the taproom. Grab a flight and enjoy the afternoon with him!

Stein-Holding:

Test your strength in the stein-holding competition! Readington Brewery is an official U.S. Steinholding Association contest location, so the winning man and woman will continue onto States. You must be 21+ to participate and register at the merch tent by 1:30pm. There is a $10 registration fee. Winners will receive Readington Brewery merchandise and get to fill and keep their stein. The men will have their heats begin at 2pm, followed by the women’s heats.

Goat Race:

Their five goats, Cascade, Ace, Betty White, Otis, and Stout will compete on Saturday afternoon. The race will begin promptly at 3:30pm. Please arrive at the goat pen 5-10min beforehand if you want to watch. The race goes very quickly.

Merchandise & Souvenirs:

Take home a piece of the celebration with exclusive Oktoberfest merchandise, including tee-shirts, hats, stickers, and more. If you want to take home some beer, please come on Friday or Sunday. ToGo will be closed on October 5th.

Check out this complete schedule!

October 4, 2024

Flight Friday | Joe Cirotti Trio; 12pm | Readington Brewery Opens; 4-9pm | Food Truck: Señor Tacos; 6-10pm | Readington Brewery (inside and outside) is 21+; 6:30-10pm | Live Music: Joe Cirotti (no cover!); 9:45pm | Last call; 10pm | RB closes for the day.

October 5, 2024

Oktoberfest Celebration | OTC Collective; 12pm | Readington Brewery Opens*; 12-8pm | Vendors and Food Trucks Open; 12-3pm | Traditional German Music from the Silver Starlight Orchestra; 12-1:30 | Steinholding registration is open at the Merch Tent; 2pm | Men’s & Women’s Steinholding Competition–register at the merch tent by 1:10pm to participate– participants should report to the porch at 1:50 to review the rules and get in order; 3:30pm | Goat Race at the Goat Pen; 4pm | German Attire Contest (line up in front of the band stage for consideration); 4-7pm | OTC Collective takes the stage; 5pm | Fire pits on the patio; 9:45pm | Last call; 10pm | RB closes for the day.

Note: ToGo is unavailable on 10/5, Flights are unavailable on 10/5

*Admission to the Fest is free, but parking is $5/car. CASH ONLY!!!

October 6, 2024

Pizza Sunday; 12pm | Readington Brewery Opens; 1-7pm | Food Truck: Local Harvest Pizza; 3-6pm | Live Music: Milan Lazistan (acoustic soloist); 4pm | Fire pits on the patio; 7:45pm | Last call; 8pm | RB closes for the day.

Important Information for guests:

Admission is FREE. Parking is $5/car on Saturday, October 5th. Cash only. Parking is free on Friday, October 4th and Sunday, October 6th. All parking, including handicap parking is on grass. The property is family friendly all weekend EXCEPT from 6pm to close. No Coolers will be permitted on the property.

Outside beverages are not allowed including non-alcoholic. Readington Brewery will check bags upon entry. They have a beer for every palette, gluten-free, and non-alcoholic options. Bottled water is for sale and multiple free water stations throughout the property. Readington Brewery is a for-profit establishment, and they pay our outstanding employees and keep the lights on by selling delicious craft beverages. Leave the soda in the car please. Thanks for understanding!

Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and a sweatshirt. Sometimes our seating fills up, and it is nice to have a place to sit and enjoy the band! We have firepits and a heated porch, so bring a sweatshirt or blanket to stay comfortable in the evening. No coolers, speakers, or pop-up tents are permitted.

Readington Brewery & Hop Farm will have a drink ticket system again this year, cash or card is accepted -but cash is faster!

It is a family & dog-friendly venue. Children and pets MUST be with their grown up at ALL times. If your child or pet is found away from your person, your entire party will be asked to leave the property immediately.

They will not sell ToGo items or pour flights on October 5th, including crowler and growler fills. It will be a busy day and we simply cannot accommodate these requests.

Readington Brewery & Hop Farm is located at 937 U.S. 202 South, Neshanic Station, NJ 08853. For more information, please visit HERE and call 908.237.3867.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Readington Brewery & Hop Farm

