RAW GENERATION Announces Turmeric and Ginger Immunity Shots

Raw Generation, the innovative company that specializes in healthy juices, shakes cleanses, and more, has announced a new product, their Turmeric and Ginger Immunity Shots.

The Ginger Immunity Shots now join the other selections in their Virtual Juice Bar that includes Skinny Cleanse; Protein Cleanse; Cold-pressed Juices; Cold-pressed Juices & Protein Smoothies; Keto Meal Shakes; Celery Juice; Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks; Immunity Shots in a 3-Flavor Variety; and Soups.

Taste is the first test that Raw Generation selections must pass. They tweak, fiddle and refine each product until it tastes so good that customers will forget how healthy it is. And if the ingredients don't come from the ground or from a tree, you won't see it in any of their items.

Our readers will like to know that Raw Generation now has 50% off with free shipping. For more information, to shop, read reviews and even get three recipes to make "Better for You Cocktails" please visit: https://www.rawgeneration.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Raw Generation

