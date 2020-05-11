FOOD & WINE
Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT When We Need it Most

May. 11, 2020  

The restaurant community has reached out in more ways than you can imagine to support medical personnel and essential workers. Here are just a few inspiring photos that we have collected to let our readers know that reaching out to others is more important than ever.

Junior's delivers cheesecakes to Brooklyn Hospital.

Heart to Harvest launches Restaurant Rescue Fund.

Ed's Lobster Bar donates to staff of Belleview Hospital.

Oath Pizza Craft Pizza Care Packages and their Feeding America Donation

Chef David Burke launches #FEEDTHEHEROES

Donatella Arpaia of Prova Pizzabar donates 200 pies to hospitals and police precincts.

Fields Good Chicken gives back to the NYC community.

Melt Shop donates free meals to hospital workers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the restaurant venues



