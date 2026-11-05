Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Philippe Chow on 5th Avenue Announces Weekend Lunch
The celebrated restaurant brand is known for modern Beijing-style cuisine and a theatrical fine-dining experience,
With the holiday season just around the corner, Philippe Chow’s Fifth Avenue flagship in Midtown has launched weekend lunch for the first time uptown, giving shoppers a perfect excuse to take a break from the bustling holiday crowds and enjoy a standout dining experience in Midtown.
The celebrated restaurant brand, known for modern Beijing-style cuisine and a theatrical fine-dining experience, brings its signature Peking duck, iconic dishes such as Chicken Satay, Green Prawns, and more, and lively atmosphere to the daytime dining scene, making it an ideal stop for a festive lunch between holiday shopping, sightseeing, and exploring Fifth Avenue’s seasonal displays. With world-renowned Chef Philippe Chow at the helm, the menu balances bold flavors with heritage techniques.
The menu will be available on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 11:30 am and the restaurant will remain open until 10:30 pm.
Philippe Chow is located at 10 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022. For menus and more information, please visit Hours & Location | Philippe Chow | Upscale Chinese Restaurants Worldwide.
Photo Credit: Edward Menashy
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