Philippe Chow on 5th Avenue Announces Weekend Lunch

NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

With the holiday season just around the corner, Philippe Chow’s Fifth Avenue flagship in Midtown has launched weekend lunch for the first time uptown, giving shoppers a perfect excuse to take a break from the bustling holiday crowds and enjoy a standout dining experience in Midtown.

The celebrated restaurant brand, known for modern Beijing-style cuisine and a theatrical fine-dining experience, brings its signature Peking duck, iconic dishes such as Chicken Satay, Green Prawns, and more, and lively atmosphere to the daytime dining scene, making it an ideal stop for a festive lunch between holiday shopping, sightseeing, and exploring Fifth Avenue’s seasonal displays. With world-renowned Chef Philippe Chow at the helm, the menu balances bold flavors with heritage techniques.

The menu will be available on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 11:30 am and the restaurant will remain open until 10:30 pm.

Philippe Chow is located at 10 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022. For menus and more information, please visit Hours & Location | Philippe Chow | Upscale Chinese Restaurants Worldwide.

Photo Credit: Edward Menashy

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone