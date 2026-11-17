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On Tuesday, December 1st the Paramount Times Square – A Generator Hotel will present an evening of festive caroling from Broadway talent and the hotel’s inaugural lighting ceremony. The event will unveil the lobby’s collection of Christmas trees designed for this year’s biggest Broadway hits, set to be on display throughout December.

Presented in collaboration with charity organization, The Janice Jam, this special edition of the hotel’s Broadway Tuesdays series, the live concerts taking place in the lobby, will kick off the season by honoring the magic, creativity and community that make Manhattan’s Theater District such a special place to celebrate the holidays.

Be among the first to see the hotel’s first-ever collection of Broadway-inspired Christmas trees, each themed to offer festive interpretations of some of the biggest names in theater, including: Operation Mincemeat, SIX, Masquerade, Wicked, Hamilton, Playbill, The Janice Jam, Times Square Alliance and The Museum of Broadway and more alongside Paramount’s own signature tree.

Expect an evening of holiday music, theatrical touches and plenty of photo opportunities as Paramount Times Square-A Generator Hotel lights up for the exciting season ahead.

The doors will open on Tuesday, December 1st at 5:00 pm and the festivities will begin at 5:30 pm.

Paramount Times Square – A Generator Hotel is located at 235 West 46th Street, New York, New York 10036.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Paramount Times Square-A Generator Hotel

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