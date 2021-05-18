PUTTANESCA in Chelsea and TUSCANY STEAKHOUSE at Central Park South Re-Open in NYC

There's lots of good restaurant news in and around NYC. We are pleased to let our readers know about a few of the stylish restaurants that are now re-opening.

Puttanesca - The fashion forward Italian restaurant located in the Chelsea neighborhood has an emphasis on Sicilian cuisine. Owned by veteran New York City restaurateurs Bob and Enrico Malta, the brothers have created some of the best neighborhood Italian restaurants since 1990. Together, they have owned and operated over 40 restaurants including popular neighborhood staples such as Bocca di Bacco, Intermezzo, Film Center Café, and the original Puttanesca in Hell's Kitchen on 9th Avenue and 56th Street. With Puttanesca Chelsea, they come full circle in paying homage to the matriarch of the family, Dina Malta, who ran the front of the house at the original Puttanesca in the early 1990s. The matriarch of the family instilled in the brothers their family heritage of using only the best quality ingredients and providing customers value and quality for their money. For more information and menus, please visit https://puttanescany.com/.

Tuscany Steakhouse - Located in the heart of Central Park South, Tuscany Steakhouse, has served as a staple to the neighborhood's dining scene since it was opened in December 2017. Owned by veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj, an alumnus of Wolfgang's Steakhouse, Tuscany Steakhouse represents a more rounded cuisine experience to their patrons with a menu marrying Italian American fare and classic American steakhouse. Find out more about Tuscany Steakhouse by visiting http://www.tuscanysteakhouse.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Puttanesca and Tuscany Steakhouse