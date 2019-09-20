PLADO TASTING BAR Recently Opened in the East Village

Plado Tasting Bar is a new dining experience in the East Village, featuring globally influenced artistically crafted small plates and tapas style dishes with an emphasis on Mediterranean flavors and seasonal ingredients. Helmed by Chef/ Owner German Rizzo, Plado Tasting Bar is a true labor of love and Chef Rizzo can be found in all the details from his expertly crafted menu to the downstairs wine cellar and light fixtures, which he built himself. His menu aims to surprise and excite his guests' palates with impactful flavors that hit all the senses, meant to be shared with friends and family.

Chef German Rizzo was born and raised in Turin, in the Piedmont region of Italy, where he soaked up all the authentic Italian flavors it had to offer and quickly fell in love with the art of cooking. He received his degree in culinary arts at the University of Ubertini in Turin and set out to travel to hone his skills, working at Michelin-starred Era Ora in Copenhagen, Denmark and the Terroni Group in Toronto, Canada, and opening La Centrale, Miami's premier food hall in Florida. After refining his techniques, he still yearned for more and swiftly moved to New York, where he worked for the Cipriani group and very soon after opened his own restaurant in Astoria Queens, Vite Vinosteria, which he still owns and operates.

All of the menu items are designed to be shared and emerge from the open kitchen in the upstairs dining space. The dishes are divided into four sections: Garden, Butcher, Sea and Board.

From the Garden section, guests will find crispy Pumpkin Fritters with pistachio mayo and pickled fennel and an Italian meets South American Taro Gnocchi, warm pillows that have been pan seared with oyster mushrooms and a decadent truffle cream sauce.

The Butcher section spotlights steaming Chorizo, sliced and sautéed in garlic with fava beans and lemon for a fresh zest. This dish is served in a tajine from Morocco, releasing a fragrant steam once the top is removed. The Crispy Cornish Hen is adorned with spinach, almond, raisin and chamomile. Wagyu Carpaccio is a vision to behold with thinly sliced grade A5 wagyu beef, Dijon, olive oil, shaved pecorino, arugula, sun dried tomatoes and green peas. The Kobe Tartare is pleasingly simple with an olive tapenade, mustard dressing and potato chips.

The Sea section showcases all organic and sustainable seafood with options such as the Seared Tuna on a bed of avocado, fennel and ginger aioli. The Cavatelli is presented in a miniature skillet with whole wheat pasta, clams, lardo iberico, chickpeas and asparagus. A favorite amongst guests comes in the form of the Charred Octopus with cous-cous, seasonal vegetables and poblano pepper oil for an added punch of heat. Norwegian Salmon is smoked tableside for an exciting presentation and complemented with citrus salsa, avocado and baby arugula sprouts.

The Board section features different charcuterie boards with options such as Italy vs. Spain featuring thin sliced jamon serrano, parma prosciutto, honey ricotta, house marinated olives and grilled bread.

The Chef also features a list of specials, which will rotate weekly, as well as a Chef's Tasting Menu, which can be accompanied by wine pairings.

The sweets are delightful with a beautiful S'more and More that is smoked tableside, featuring Bavarian cream, chocolate, graham crackers, caramel apples with toasted marshmallows on top. They also highlight Bombotirasu, three house made donuts served with a mascarpone mousse, dark chocolate, coffee ganache and a pistachio gelato, creating a similar taste profile to a tiramisu.

Brunch dishes include an Italian-inspired Panettone French Toast with caramelized bananas, mixed berry compote, peanut butter and whipped cream; Tuna Tostada with fresh seared tuna, avocado, sour cream, jalapeño and marinated granny smith apples on a crispy tortilla; and the Steak/Egg, a sliced New York strip with a fried egg and onions, over crispy polenta-potatoes and arugula. Bellini's, mimosas and sangria as well as select wine and draft beer are also available.

Beverage & Special Events Director Kristin O'Donnell Rizzo crafts a beautifully executed extensive global wine list and presents a Wine of the Week. They feature signature wine-based cocktails with The Liceo with sauvignon blanc, lychee juice, peach purée and lime; and The Pomelo Spritz with prosecco, grapefruit juice, elderflower and lemon. They also have a number of specialty cocktails which rotate weekly and they currently only sell wine and beer.

Cocktail hour is Monday through Wednesday from 4pm - 9pm and Thursday from 4pm-7pm at the bar only. Tapas-style dishes are $5 and feature selections such as the Cauliflower Slider with cabbage, pickled onions and aioli dressing, Quinoa Arancini, stuffed with ricotta, baby kale and red pepper aioli; and the Croquette with serrano ham, mascarpone, rosemary and elote pesto.

The bi-level restaurant is warm and inviting, with a rustic meets industrial aesthetic. As guests enter the space, they are greeted by a large white quartz bar as well as wooden tables and chairs with exposed brick as a backdrop and an open kitchen, where one can watch the Chef at work. At the front, large glass windows open up with a three-seat high top table for a view of the East Village and little Italian touches can be found throughout. As one continues through the restaurant a staircase will lead to a lower level sky lit dining area with brick walls, marbled cement floors, wooden tables and chairs scattered throughout and a gorgeous glass enclosed wine cellar. A completely private space is found on the left of the staircase and features a large table and a couch for smaller events.

Kristin O'Donnell Rizzo serves as the Special Events Director of Plado Tasting Bar, who curates private parties and off-premise catering at the restaurant, perfect for corporate, bridal, and holiday events.

The restaurant is currently available on UberEats, GrubHub, Postmates and through the website.

Plado Tasting Bar is located at 192 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009. Visit their web site at www.pladonyc.com or call 646-850-5151. Follow them on Instagram @pladonyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Plado Tasting Bar





