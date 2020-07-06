Nuvo Olive Oil, Californias 125 Years Old Orchard, Bagged Gold Medal Yet Again

New York International Olive Oil Competition (NYIOCC) is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world where the best olive oil companies compete. Nuvo is proud to announce that Nuvo Olive Oil participated yet again in the year 2020, competing against 800 entrants from all over the world, stretching from Italy to Israel, and from Australia to Croatia and won this time around too. The competition took place from May 11 to May 16, and Nuvo once again bagged Gold medal for their Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

It is not the first time that Nuvo bagged gold. In the years 2018, they won a Gold Medal for their Early Harvest Olive Oil production. Again in the year 2019, they won not 1 but 2 gold medals, which is for the early harvest and the Estate Blend Olive Oil.

Their award-winning olive oil is a mark of good health of the fresh and 100% natural olive oils that they produce in their 125-year-old orchards. Each bottle of olive oil that you buy from them will assure 100% satisfaction. Nuvo is proud of its natural, fresh, and great tasting Olive Oils.

You can also order products on their websites as well.