NYC MARATON Weekend-We Have Your Spots for Carb-Loading and Dining

It’s almost here. The New York Marathon is on Sunday bringing many thousands of runners and their fans to the city. Whether you are a participant who is carb-loading or just looking for a great place to dine before or after the big race, here’s some suggestions that serve pasta dishes. Delicious selections are yours to enjoy!

House of Domes is the spot for runners in the South Village, West Village and SoHo. This new Tuscan-Italian restaurant on Charlton Street, offers a menu focused on fresh, simple ingredients, ideal for carb-loading, along with a relaxed yet elevated atmosphere. Dine in the casual glass-domed lounge or enjoy a quiet meal in the intimate dining room while savoring house-made pastas. A few standouts perfect for the night before the race include Pici all’Aglione, Rigatoni al Pesto di Pistachio, and their Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe.

Blu Ember is ideal for an elegant pre-marathon meal. participants situated in the Queens area should stop by Blu Ember at The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport Hotel for a blend of New America cuisine with distinctive Asian influences.Athletes can fuel up on carbohydrates with dishes such as Fettuccine Bolognese, Risotto and Seafood Pasta.

Luna/">Bella Luna on the Upper West Side invites pasta lovers to indulge in a comforting, crave-worthy selection of pasta classics! Located just steps from Central Park the restaurant has been a favorite for almost 40 years. Menu highlights include Tagliatelle Bolognese,Linguini with Clams, Homemade Gnocchi and Rigatoni Norma.

Terra is the newly opened restaurant in Sheepshead Bay, is the neighborhood’s only casual fine-dining destination. The modern European restaurant welcomes New York City Marathon runners to stop by and fuel-up for the race. Tucked in Southern Brooklyn, Terra offers a perfect spot for athletes to enjoy a pre-marathon meal, with a variety of options available throughout the day. Favorites include Black Linguine with Seafood & Tom Yum Sauce and their Ravioli with Ricotta.

Blu on the Hudson is ideal for runners from across the Hudson River that are looking for the perfect pre-race meal to power all 26.2 miles. Located on the scenic Weehawken waterfront, this modern American restaurant is the ultimate destination for flavorful, energy-packed carb-loading. And it is just a five-minute ferry ride to and from Manhattan. Delectable choices include Truffle Cacio e Pepe, hand-rolled Gnocchi, Ricotta Tortellini, Lobster Fra Diavolo and their Bolognese.

Carmine’s in the heart of Times Square and on the Upper West Side has been pleasing guests for decades. Executive Chef Glenn Rolnick has an arsenal of recipes for those seeking carb-elicious plates of pasta, including Spaghetti & Meatballs, Lasagna, and Penne alla Vodka. Known for their large, family-style portions, Carmine’s is perfect for groups of runners and supportive families and friends pre- and post-race.

Quality Italian on West 57th Street is perfect for carboloading runners with a wide array of handmade pastas: Dry-aged Porterhouse Agnolotti, Corn Gnudi, Pesto Mafaldine, Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka, and Paccheri Amatriciana. For dessert, indulge in their marathon-sized cannoli: The Godfather!

Noodle Lane in Brooklyn is there for a top spot to soak up carbs. Every dish is an indulgent exploration through Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine; highlights include Pan Fried, Steamed, or Soup Dumplings, Pork Belly Bao, Scallion Pancakes, Dan Dan Noodles, and Shrimp Paste Fried Rice.

