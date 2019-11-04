My/Mo Mochi MY/MO MOCHI Unveils Cool Peppermint Flavor for the Holidays

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, America's fastest growing frozen novelty brand, is welcoming the season of cheer with the launch of a brand new limited-edition flavor, Cool Peppermint. Putting their signature spin on a classic holiday favorite, My/Mo is giving fans everywhere another pillowy, creamy, flavor-packed reason to head to the freezer aisle. Get ready to deck the halls with balls of Cool Peppermint mochi ice cream!

The tastiest season's greeting, the new ooey, gooey variety features a scoop of premium, milky, melty peppermint flavored ice cream sprinkled with crunchy minty bits all wrapped in chewy, pillowy mochi dough. It's the wintery blast of peppermint coolness your mouth will crave this holiday season.

"There's no better way to spread holiday cheer than by bringing joy and play to the world in the form of the ultimate seasonal snack," said Russell Barnett, CMO. "Chew it. Squish it. Play with it. However you're choosing to celebrate the holiday season, you won't want to miss out on this merry flavor experience!"

As category leader, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream continues to innovate the frozen snacking space by heightening the consumer experience with the irresistible combination of chewy, gooey mochi dough and creamy, decadent ice cream. In just over two short years, the brand is now available in over 20,000 locations, winning the hearts and taste buds of snack lovers across the nation.

My/Mo Cool Peppermint Mochi Ice Cream will be hitting shelves in retail packs of 6 starting November 2019 at retailers throughout the country.

