Labor Day at HARRIET'S ROOFTOP at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

For all those planning a NYC Labor Day staycation, you’ll want to know about Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. The venue is hosting a Labor Day event, with savoring seasonal sips and sounds from various renowned DJ’s among the best views of the Manhattan skyline.

Celebrate Labor Day on Harriet’s Rooftop and enjoy the long weekend savoring seasonal sips and sunset views. Let loose to sounds from Flamingo Pier, Sunny Cheeba, and Razor-N-Tape’s very own DJ’s: Jkriv, Aaron Daem, and Disgonuts. Your perfect summer sendoff is just one reservation away.

Here’s the details!

Date: Sunday, September 3rd

Time: 5pm – 10pm

Location: Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Tickets: No tickets required, reservations highly recommended to guarantee access.

Price: $25 cover charge upon entry. Cover charge does not apply to in-house hotel guests or guests dining on property that same day (at The Osprey, Harriet's Lounge, or Harriet's Rooftop)

Booking Link: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/harrietsrooftop

Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is located at 60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201. For more information, please visit https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/harriets-rooftop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harriet’s Rooftop/1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge