NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

We had the pleasure of visiting Lokal Eatery & Bar, the wonderful restaurant destination in Jersey City that is ideal for lunch, Happy Hour, dinner and weekend brunches. The venue recently hosted a special event for press and influencers to launch their exciting new seasonal menu and share information about their charitable giving. We enjoyed every minute of our dining experience.

Lokal is a stylish spot with an exquisite location on Jersey City’s waterfront offering a sweeping view of NYC. It is a culinary hub for the area’s diverse, global culture. Communal in nature, it showcases locally sourced ingredients that are transformed into irresistible palate pleasers. Small plates are complemented by craft cocktails and an extensive wine program.

Cocktails shine bright on the menu with selections like the Afterglow with bourbon, amaro nonino, Earl Grey reduction, crème de cacao, and burnt orange honey or the Skyline, a refreshing blend of gin, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, passionfruit liqueur, tonic, and an ube essence. Creative spirit free drinks are also available. Stop by anytime to visit their welcoming bar.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lokal Eatery & Bar)

Among the many delectable food items on Lokal’s latest menu are appetizers such as Wild Mushroom Flatbread with fontina, roasted wild mushrooms, thyme and truffle oil. The Crispy Brussels Sprouts are served with apple balsamic vinaigrette, sunflower seeds and shaved parmesan. Salads include the ideal Caesar and the enticing Fall Little gem with charred little gem salad, red endive, shaved fennel, feta, toasted walnuts and creamy pear garnished with a walnut vinaigrette. Entrees are absolutely tantalizing such as the Mushroom Risotto, Herb Seared Chicken, Duck Duo, Seared Branzino, Lobster Pappardelle and Seared Branzino. Round out your meal with sides that include Crispy Potatoes, Broccolini and Mussels.

Dessert lovers won’t be disappointed with the tasty Pecan Mousse Tart and Lokal’s Espresso Martini Tiramisu. Having a scrumptious treat after a meal gives you more reason to relax and enjoy the ambiance and the view.

We have more good news for our readers. Lokal has launched a catering menu. Now you can treat family, friends and colleagues to a meal prepared to perfection at the location of your choice.

During the holiday season, Lokal sets their table with gratitude and they are generously giving back to community groups that include Hope House Shelter, St. Joseph Home and St. Lucy Shelter. Their outreach and thoughtful initiative is very admirable.

We highly recommend dining at Lokal. Make it your next date night spot, friends’ get-together, family gathering or special event. The restaurant is sure to please!

Lokal is located at 2 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, visit https://www.lokaljc.com/ and call 201.222.6800.

Lead Photo Credit: Create & Align

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone