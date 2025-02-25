KOSHER WINES Expertly Selected for Passover

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jewish holiday of Passover begins at sundown on April 12 and ends at nightfall on April 20th. The 8-day holiday is celebrated with festive meals in which no leavened bread can be consumed, substituted with matzah. Part of the celebration includes the Seder- a dinner at which the story of Passover told, commemorating the slavery of the Israelites in Egypt and their ultimate exodus to freedom. During the Seder meal, adults consume four cups of wine - pouring out a portion of wine to symbolize the Ten Plagues that befell Egypt during the time of the Exodus.

In many homes today, wine is the star of the Passover show. And with a wide selection of award-winning kosher wines available from the best wine-producing regions of the world, there’s a great Passover wine for every palate and budget. And that’s where Royal Wine Corp comes in. Royal Wine Corp is the largest producer, manufacturer & importer of Kosher wines and spirits with Passover Wines with an array of prices $20 - $500.

As the largest producer, importer and exporter of kosher wines and sprits, each year Royal Wine Corp sets the trends for Passover at their annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience, the most coveted ticket in the kosher wine industry, and where thousands of bottles of kosher wine and spirits are poured, sipped and savored by retail buyers, caterers, restaurateurs and other industry experts. (The show was launched in 2006 and quickly exploded each year in terms of attendance, exhibitors, venues, and the sheer variety of products showcased.)

What is driving this year-on-year kosher wine success?

Gabe Geller, Royal Wine’s director of Public Relations, points to three recent food and wine trends: “the phenomenal growth of foodie culture, the unprecedented mainstreaming of kosher food into the American market, and the burgeoning production of premium kosher wines from around the world.”

Here are highlights of the new kosher wines and spirits for Passover 2025.

USA:

-Herzog Generation VIII Cabernet Sauvignon Double Creek Vineyard Chalk Hill 2021: A rich, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon from Chalk Hill's esteemed Double Creek Vineyard, showcasing the perfect balance of power and elegance (SRP: $200)

-Herzog Special Reserve Chenin Blanc 2023: A crisp and refreshing Chenin Blanc with notes of citrus, green apple, and honey, perfect for warm weather sipping (SRP: $35)

France:

-Great new 2022 vintage burgundy wines from Domaine du Château Philippe Le Hardi: A range of exceptional Burgundy wines, including the rare kosher Grand Cru Clos Vougeot, highlighting the region's renowned terroir and winemaking expertise (SRP: $65 - $500)

-Château Le Gay Pomerol 2022: A luxurious, full-bodied Pomerol from one of the region's most prestigious estates, boasting rich flavors of dark fruit, spice, and velvety tannins (SRP: $250)

-J. de Villebois Pouilly-Fumé Silex Blancs 2023: A crisp and mineral-driven Pouilly-Fumé, showcasing the region's signature flinty notes and citrus flavors (SRP: $50)

-Château Bellevue Morgon Grand Cras: A high-quality, full-bodied Beaujolais from the esteemed Morgon appellation, offering rich flavors of dark fruit, spice, and smooth tannins (SRP: $35)

-Clos Triguedina Probus: A flagship Malbec wine from the renowned Clos Triguedina estate in Cahors, boasting rich flavors of dark fruit, spice, and velvety tannins (SRP: $110).

Italy:

-Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico: A classic, full-bodied Chianti Classico from the esteemed Rocca delle Macie estate, highlighting the region's signature blend of Sangiovese, Canaiolo, and other local varieties (SRPs: $25- $100).

Spain:

-Clos Mesorah and Elvi Wines release a very limited new wine from Garnatxa Nera (Grenache Noir): A limited-edition, full-bodied red wine from the esteemed Clos Mesorah and Elvi Wines, showcasing the rich flavors and velvety texture of Garnatxa Nera (SRP: $80)

Israel:

-Feldstein- Dabouki Dry White Wine, Grenache Rose dry rose, Gilgamesh Dry red, & Cabernet Sauvignon dry red: A range of exceptional wines from the esteemed Feldstein winery, offering a perfect blend of quality, elegance, and value (SRPs: $50-$90)

-Gros: A selection of high-quality wines from the renowned Gros winery, boasting rich flavors and smooth textures (SRP: $45- $90)

-Naveh by Chateau Golan: *: A range of exceptional wines from the esteemed Naveh by Chateau Golan winery, offering a perfect blend of quality, elegance, and value (SRP: $50 - $85)

-Darom Cabernet Sauvignon- Vintage: 2023 | Dry Red Wine, Yatir Winery: A full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon from the esteemed Darom winery, boasting rich flavors of dark fruit, spice, and smooth tannins (SRP: $32)

Jay Buchsbaum, Royal Wine’s VP & Director of Wine Education notes, “The kosher wine industry has seen many trends in recent years, with incredible growth and industry accolades.”

Check out these kosher wine trends!

-Increased variety: The range of kosher wines has expanded significantly, with more varieties, shades, and flavors to choose from. White, sparkling, and rosé wines are especially popular.

-More kosher brands: There are now many more kosher brands to choose from than in the past.

-Boutique wineries: A new trend is the emergence of kosher micro-wineries in Israel, often founded in people's garages. These small, family-owned wineries are all-kosher.

-Organic and sustainable wines: Some kosher wineries are certified for organic grapes, sustainability, and carbon footprint.

-Increased consumption: Many more kosher-keeping consumers drink wine now than in the past.

-Higher quality: Kosher wines have evolved from cloyingly sweet to well-balanced and complex.

“Kosher wine is made with the same fermenting process as traditional wine but only uses kosher-certified ingredients. The creation of kosher wine must be supervised and conducted by Sabbath-observant Jews,” adds Buchsbaum.

What should you look for when buying kosher wines for Passover?

-Check the label to confirm if the wine is mevushal or non-mevushal.

-Make sure the wine is kosher for Passover, which means it has been supervised and prepared in a certain way.

-Check that all ingredients, including yeasts and fining agents, are kosher.

-Make sure no preservatives or artificial ingredients are used.

To learn more about Royal Wine Corp, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Royal Wine Corp

