KOHO Launches Praline Collection to Accompany their Fine Chocolates

KOHO Chocolate has just launched their Praline Collection. Handcrafted in Hawaii, these satisfyingly crunchy confections are the perfect last minute Valentine’s Day gift or tropical treat to get you through these chilly months.

Check out some of the new offerings from the Praline Collection:

Voyager Combo Pink Box ($54/18 pieces) – A stunning mix of pralines (new flavors include: Macadamia, Pineapple, Coconut, and Kona Coffee Praline) and KOHO’s signature caramel bon bons, wrapped in elegant pink packaging. The perfect indulgence for someone extra special.

Praline Box ($20/6 pieces) – A taste of KOHO's signature Macadamia Pralines, perfect for coworkers or thoughtful "just because" gifts

Praline Explorer ($38/12 pieces) – A sampling of all four new praline flavors, ideal for those foodie loved ones!

Here are some additional Best-Sellers from KOHO:

Dark Chocolate Macadamias ($39) – Creamy Hawaiian macadamia nuts enrobed in rich milk chocolate, presented in a chic pink box. A timeless Valentine’s treat with an island twist.

Explorer Pink 12-Piece Bon Bons ($38) – A beautifully crafted selection featuring Guava Caramel and Hawaiian Sea Salt Caramel—made to impress, whether for a romantic evening or a luxe Galentine’s gathering.

Pink Wrapped Chocolate Tablets ($14) – Petite yet luxurious Kona Coffee Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate tablets, wrapped in elegant pink packaging—perfect for Galentine’s gift bags, co-workers, or a little self-love treat.

For more information on KOHO Chocolate, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Welcome Stranger

