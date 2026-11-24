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We want to give our readers the details on the Parisian-inspired holiday market taking place throughout December at Ladurée Soho, the iconic French patisserie known for creating the macaron. In the garden of their Soho boutique, Ladurée will be hosting a holiday market every weekend of December where guests can find the perfect gift for anyone on their list and treat themselves with bites + sips. Here are the details:

Holiday Market takes place weekends Friday, 12.4 to Sunday, 12.27. The hours are Fridays 12–6pm; Saturdays 10am–6pm; and Sundays 12–5pm

Here are the events that you can enjoy!

-Warming Sips - Ladurée’s classic Hot Chocolate, Hot Chocolate Gourmand with customizable toppings, and Soho exclusive Hazelnut Hot Chocolate will be available.

-Festive Activities – Guests can enjoy a build-your-own French toast bar for Parisian inspired sweetness, champagne bar for celebratory bubbles, and take iconic Ladurée sweets to-go.

-Find the Perfect Gift - Explore the Ladurée 2026 Holiday Collection including macaron gift boxes, Eugenie sets, and more, with metallic celestial illustrations created by French artist Jacques Merle. Holiday ornaments will also be available.

Ladurée is located at 398 West Broadway, New York, NY. For more information, please visit Ladurée Paris - Iconic Macarons, French Pastries & Gift Box.

Photo Credit: ©pierremonetta

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