Our readers will like to know about a special cocktail for Halloween, “The Treat," crafted with Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino Reposado.
Gran Coramino Tequila stands out for its rich flavor profile and quality. With hints of caramel and vanilla, it pairs beautifully with fall-inspired ingredients, creating a cocktail that’s both refreshing and indulgent. "The Treat" is the perfect blend of smooth tequila and seasonal flavors, making it an ideal choice for all your festivities. We have the recipe for our readers so gather your ingredients and start mixing!
THE TREAT
Ingredients:
-1.5 oz. Gran Coramino Reposado
-.0.75 oz. lime juice
-0.25 oz. Triple Sec
-1 oz. Wine Float
Method: Pour lime juice, agave, triple sec, and Gran Coramino Reposado in a cocktail shaker. Add ice to the cocktail tin and shake. Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice. Top with a float of red wine and garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.
Gran Coramino Reposado is a beautifully bottled tequila that is a go-to for gifting as we head into the holiday season. To purchase and for additional recipes, please visitHERE.