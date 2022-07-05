Free Coffee and Movies in Brooklyn This Summer Under the Stars

For the caffeine addicts and cinephiles of Brooklyn and those across NYC, Gowanus based coffee roaster Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists and their newly developed coffee subscription application, CoffeesUp, have partnered with Brooklyn Magazine to make specialty-made, barista style coffee available for the magazine's upcoming "Summer Movies Under the Stars" which will be featured at Fort Greene Park in July and then in Prospect Park in August.

Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists, winner of the 2017 Golden Bean Award, is a roastery, educational space, and café located in Gowanus, Brooklyn, that produces and supplies high quality coffee to cafes across NYC and neighboring markets.

Conceptualized by Karl Jameson, co-founder of Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists, CoffeesUp is first of its kind coffee subscription application, that allows coffee lovers to experience specialty, barista-made coffee at an amazing, affordable price throughout New York City. For just $8 a month, CoffeesUp users can redeem 3 free coffees-per week-totaling 12 each month, changing the way they purchase coffee, creating substantial savings while at the same time, supporting local cafés.

For Brooklyn Magazine's Summer Movies Under the Stars, CoffeesUp and Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists with be hosting a pop-up cafe where moviegoers can easily download the app, talk to a trained barista about how it works, and enjoy free coffee with their favorite flicks-kindly see below for the upcoming movie dates and titles for July and August.

Fort Greene Park (July)

-July 7th - West Side Story

-July 14th - Selena

-July 21st - Crooklyn

-July 28th - Clue

Prospect Park (August)

-August 3rd - Back to the Future

-August 10th - Ghostbuster (Original)

-August 17th - Encanto

-August 24th - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CoffeesUp