Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free Coffee and Movies in Brooklyn This Summer Under the Stars

Free Coffee and Movies in Brooklyn This Summer

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 5, 2022  
Free Coffee and Movies in Brooklyn This Summer Under the Stars

For the caffeine addicts and cinephiles of Brooklyn and those across NYC, Gowanus based coffee roaster Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists and their newly developed coffee subscription application, CoffeesUp, have partnered with Brooklyn Magazine to make specialty-made, barista style coffee available for the magazine's upcoming "Summer Movies Under the Stars" which will be featured at Fort Greene Park in July and then in Prospect Park in August.

Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists, winner of the 2017 Golden Bean Award, is a roastery, educational space, and café located in Gowanus, Brooklyn, that produces and supplies high quality coffee to cafes across NYC and neighboring markets.

Conceptualized by Karl Jameson, co-founder of Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists, CoffeesUp is first of its kind coffee subscription application, that allows coffee lovers to experience specialty, barista-made coffee at an amazing, affordable price throughout New York City. For just $8 a month, CoffeesUp users can redeem 3 free coffees-per week-totaling 12 each month, changing the way they purchase coffee, creating substantial savings while at the same time, supporting local cafés.

For Brooklyn Magazine's Summer Movies Under the Stars, CoffeesUp and Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists with be hosting a pop-up cafe where moviegoers can easily download the app, talk to a trained barista about how it works, and enjoy free coffee with their favorite flicks-kindly see below for the upcoming movie dates and titles for July and August.

Fort Greene Park (July)

-July 7th - West Side Story

-July 14th - Selena

-July 21st - Crooklyn

-July 28th - Clue

Prospect Park (August)

-August 3rd - Back to the Future

-August 10th - Ghostbuster (Original)

-August 17th - Encanto

-August 24th - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CoffeesUp



Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of BWW's Food & Wine World.com and the Senior... (read more about this author)

Free Coffee and Movies in Brooklyn This Summer Under the Stars
July 5, 2022

Gowanus based coffee roaster Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists and their coffee subscription application, CoffeesUp, have partnered with Brooklyn Magazine to make specialty-made, barista style coffee available for the magazine's upcoming “Summer Movies Under the Stars” which will be featured at Fort Greene Park in July and then in Prospect Park in August.
A New Story Sets Sail: Disney Cruise Line Welcomes Fifth Ship, DISNEY WISH
July 5, 2022

The Disney Wish, the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, was christened on Wednesday, June 29th  during an unforgettable celebration filled with spectacular musical performances, special guests and characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar stories.
UNANIME Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards-A Top Summery Choice
July 3, 2022

An undeniable wine choice for summer is Unánime Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards. Nestled in the Uco Valley of Argentina, the limestone and volcanic soils along with the thermal amplitude make this the ideal home for Pinot Noir.
TAVERN ON THE GREEN Presents Salsa Nights
July 2, 2022

If you love to dance and are looking for a fun and unique New York City activity, look no further. Tavern on the Green’s Salsa Dancing Nights are back and better than ever.
Villa Maria Wine and Billion Oyster Project
June 30, 2022

Villa Maria, one of New Zealand’s most historic wine brands and the country’s most awarded winery invited Broadwayworld to participate in hands-on, sustainability activities with Billion Oyster Project at Governors Island on June 22.