Don't Get April Fooled! Get to Know the Indigenous Varieties of SICILIAN WINES

The quality of the wines of Sicilia DOC is exceptional. The region's wines reflect Sicily’s rich winemaking heritage, diverse terroirs, and the special characteristics of its indigenous varieties. When you know more about Sicilian wines, you can make better choices when dining out or shopping.

Wines from Sicilia DOC are becoming so popular worldwide that they are often mistaken for or compared to wines from other major wine regions! Set yourself up for some tricky tasting this April Fool’s Day with Frappato, Nerello Mascalese, and a Sicilian take on Pinot Grigio. Sicilia DOC bottlings mirror the authenticity of the land: its unabashed ruggedness, relaxed confidence, and obvious beauty.

Frappato is an indigenous Sicilian variety only found on the island, and the fun, light red wine Frappato creates has become a beloved chilled summer red. Its lightness and bursting flavors of cherry and strawberry are often compared with the characteristics of Beaujolais Nouveau. While both wines are incredibly food friendly and vibrantly acidic, avoid being fooled by recognizing Frappato’s floral and spicy notes.

Often compared with the famed Pinot Noirs of Burgundy, Nerello Mascalese has caused quite a stir in recent years. The elegance and structure of Pinot Noir harkens to France, but Nerello Mascalese is unique unto itself, as volcanic soils lend the grape a smoky, mineral character. Make sure not to confuse the dried rose aromas that can be found in both wines!

When opening a bottle of Sicilian Pinot Grigio, do not taste thinking it will be like the wine of Italy’s northern climes. Rather, prepare for an international variety honed in Sicilian soils, the latter of which will have imparted a unique character to this classic varietal. Fresh flavors present with aromas of ripened stone fruit and dried flowers.

