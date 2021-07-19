DOLPHIN TAVERN Brings Music, Dancing and Dollar Tacos to South Philly

The disco ball is spinning again in South Philly! One of Philadelphia's most iconic dance clubs and dive bars is back open on Broad Street as Dolphin Tavern announces its re-opening.

After being closed due to the pandemic, Dolphin Tavern is back and with it comes tons of new surprises for the beloved corner bar. First, Dolphin debuts its first ever kitchen and food menu featuring one dollar tacos for the entire summer! Second, Dolphin debuts a new stage and sound system for an expanded roster of weekly live entertainment, bands, DJs and theme parties. Third, the new happy hour features the best drink deals in town with four dollar margaritas.

On top of the new changes, Dolphin Tavern brings back everything you loved and missed - including the disco-vibe dance floor, theme parties, Abba night, painted murals, quickie wall art and so much more.

ABOUT DOLPHIN TAVERN

A cross between a dive bar and a nightclub, The Dolphin is South Philly's most famous nightlife destination. Before reopening in 2013, it was a legendary go-go bar and the first stop for sailors coming into port at the Navy Yard. Today, The Dolphin offers dance music and events every Thursday through Saturday, food service during the day and happy hour specials to bridge the gap between. Dolphin Tavern is open Wednesday to Saturday from 4 PM - 2 AM, with food service from 4 PM - 9 PM. Dolphin Tavern is available for private rentals Sunday to Tuesday. For more information, visit DolphinPhilly.com or email info@dolphinphilly.com.

Dolphin Tavern is located at 1539 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19147. For more information, visit DolphinPhilly.com or email info@dolphinphilly.com or call 215-278-7950. Follow them on social media, Facebook: @DolphinPhilly and Instagram: @DolphinPhilly

Photo Credit: FCM Hospitality