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The Consulate General of Greece in New York and its Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs, in cooperation with Carnegie Hospitality hosted an invitation-only event on Monday, November 16th. “A Taste of Greece - PDO & PGI Culinary Experience” delighted guests at the exquisite dining venue, Delos Greek Restaurant in Midtown Manhattan.

This inaugural event celebrated Greece’s rich gastronomic heritage through a curated culinary experience highlighting the exceptional quality, authenticity, and regional diversity of Greek Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) certified products.

Greek culinary tradition, contemporary cuisine, and the fascinating stories behind Greece’s distinctive regional specialties were celebrated as guests to the cultural significance and market potential of Greece’s protected food products.

The delicious and memorable five-course meal was created by Michelin-star Chef Giannis Parikos. Each course showcased a selected Greek PDO or PGI product perfectly paired with a Greek wine curated by Delos' sommelier Despoina Karapostolaki.

Through thoughtfully crafted dishes and wine pairings, guests had the opportunity to discover how authentic Greek ingredients can inspire contemporary culinary expression while preserving the traditions and regional identities from which they originate.

The menu included Prespa Bean Soup made with Cretan sour mizithra cheese and spicy sausage. The second course, Lavraki Carpaccio seasoned with lime and chili was drizzled with Kalamata extra virgin olive oil. For a third course, the Crispy Sea Bream Fillet was made with Santorini fava, bottarga and a sauce of Kozani saffron. Tender Slow-Cooked Lamb was ideal as a fourth course served with Pelion apple puree, celery root and pickled onions. The meal was topped off with Pelion Pear finished with Sweet Samos Wine, Aegina pistachios, saffron and a mastihi ice cream. Each course was beautifully presented and proved to be taste sensations!

Commenting on the initiative, Consul General of Greece in New York, Ms. Iphigenia Kanara, stated, “Greek gastronomy is an integral part of our cultural heritage, shaped by the land, traditions, and generations of producers who preserve its distinctive character. Through this special tasting, we are delighted to share with our New York guests the stories behind Greece’s Protected Designation of Origin products and the exceptional quality, authenticity, and diversity they represent.”

Ms. Eftychia Xydia, Head of the Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs, emphasized the importance of promoting Greek products internationally: “Promoting Greek PDO products internationally is an important part of showcasing the value and distinctive identity of Greece’s agri-food sector. By bringing these products to the attention of U.S. audiences, industry professionals, and potential buyers, we aim to strengthen their visibility in the American market and highlight the opportunities they offer.”

Carnegie Hospitality CEO and Delos Greek Restaurant owner Stathis Antonakopoulos said “At Delos, every plate begins in Greece. We source PDO-certified products including feta from the mountains of Epirus, Kalamata olives, Cretan extra virgin olive oil, Santorini fava because these certifications protect more than a name. They protect a place, a tradition, and the families who have made these foods the same way for generations.”

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