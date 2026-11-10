Celebrate Thanksgiving Differently-Three Great Ideas

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You can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday even before November 26th. Check out these three great opportunities to enjoy good food and good company.

ALIDORO (Multiple Locations in NYC) The beloved eatery is bringing an Italian twist to Thanksgiving leftovers with the return of Il Grato, a limited-time sandwich available November 16 through December 31. Served hot on rosemary focaccia, the $18.50 sandwich layers porchetta, aged white cheddar, arugula, cranberry jam and toasted sage pesto for a festive take on holiday flavors. Available at participating ALIDORO locations, Il Grato can also be shipped nationwide through Goldbelly throughout the holiday season.

Point Seven (Midtown) For those looking to kick off the holiday festivities early, Chef Franklin Becker's Point Seven, located just above Grand Central Terminal, is hosting a one-night-only Old World vs. New World Wine Dinner on Friday, November 20, from 6–9 PM. Priced at $185 per person, the interactive, multi-course experience features a specially curated menu from Chef Becker, paired with French and American wines selected by sommelier Thierry Sighel. Highlights include East Coast vs. West Coast Oysters, Fluke Crudo, Seared Diver Scallops and Koji-Cured NY Strip, followed by desserts from Sweet Graffiti. Throughout the evening, guests will participate in a playful blind tasting, guessing grape varietals, distinguishing Old World from New World wines, and identifying which bottles cost at least three times as much as their counterparts.

Rooftop at Exchange Place (Jersey City) Rooftop at Exchange Place has a Together event, a one-night-only, family-style Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 19. This intimate event will welcome just 30 guests for a chef-curated Thanksgiving feast served family-style at one grand communal table, overlooking the Manhattan skyline. The menu features seasonal favorites, including herb-roasted turkey breast with gravy, honey-glazed ham, garlic whipped potatoes, traditional herb stuffing, green bean almondine and candied sweet potatoes, followed by classic pumpkin pie, pecan pie and apple crumble tart for dessert. The dinner runs from 7–9:30 p.m. and is priced at $85++ per person, with cocktails and wine available for purchase separately.

Photo Credit: ll Grato at ALIDORO Courtesy of Curtis Gallon

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