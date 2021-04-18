Celebrate DISARONNO DAY With Disaronno Fizz – A Delightful Spring Cocktail

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Get ready for Disaronno Day! Every year on April 19, people celebrate the timeless taste, tradition, and the unmistakable Italian style of a delightful cocktail, the Disaronno Fizz. This quintessential low-ABV cocktail, combines the taste and Italian elegance of Disaronno Originale with the refreshing taste of Q Mixers Club Soda. Simple to mix, the Disaronno Fizz is your gateway to an Endless Dolce Vita.

Disaronno Fizz, with only three simple ingredients, is also the perfect libation to help elevate your next brunch, whether at home or at a restaurant. Try this refreshing cocktail with a wide variety of brunch food pairings such as avocado toast, ricotta pancakes with maple syrup, French Toast or bombolonis.

Check out the recipe, get your ingredients and celebrate Disaronno Day today and every day.

Disaronno Fizz

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Disaronno Originale

-Q Tonic Club Soda

-Fresh Lemon Juice

Method: Pour Disaronno Originale into a white wine glass with ice. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Top with Q Mixers Club Soda. Stir and garnish with lemon zest

For more information on Disaronno, please visit http://www.disaronno.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the producer.