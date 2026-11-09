Brown County Christkindl Market Announces New Holiday Experiences for 2026

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The Brown County Christkindl Market in Nashville, Indiana, will introduce two new experiences for its 2026 celebration, including its first annual Stein Holding Contest and an adults-only Winter Haus VIP Experience. The holiday market will take place December 4–6, featuring festive shopping, food, entertainment, and seasonal activities.

The inaugural Stein Holding Contest, sponsored by 19th Hole Sports Bar, will take place Saturday, December 5. Participants will compete to see who can hold a stein raised the longest, following official U.S. Steinholding Association rules.

The winner will receive an official Stein Champ T-shirt, a Brown County Christkindl Market gift bag filled with merchandise and prizes, and the title of the market's first Steinholding Champion.

Registration costs $5, and participants must be at least 21 years old. The competition time will be determined based on the number of entrants. Registration is available at browncountychristkindlmarket.com/pages/stein-holding-contest.

The market will also introduce Christkindl After Hours: The Winter Haus VIP Experience on Friday, December 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. The adults-only event will offer guests an exclusive holiday experience featuring live entertainment, seasonal refreshments, and merchandise.

The VIP package includes musical entertainment by Amanda Webb, photo opportunities with the Christmas Royal Couple, an official market shirt, a holiday seasoning blend from Nashville Spice Company, and an opportunity to purchase a limited-edition Brown County Christkindl Market mug.

Guests will also receive wine and charcuterie at Country Heritage Winery, tacos and a choice of specialty cocktails or a mocktail at Casa Del Sol, and festive hot chocolate from Sweet Teas.

VIP tickets are limited and available through browncountychristkindlmarket.com.

The 2026 Brown County Christkindl Market will be open Friday, December 4, from 3 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional information and event updates are available on the Brown County Christkindl Market website and its Facebook page.

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