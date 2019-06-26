BWW Review: VOYAGER ONE at NJ Rep-An Intriguing Story of Humanity and Futurism

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is currently presenting the intriguing world premiere of Jared Michael Delaney's intergalactic tale, Voyager One through July 21. Directed by the Company's Associate Artistic Director, Evan Bergman, the play has a stellar cast. This is a show like no other. It creatively explores futurism with a unique personal twist. Audiences of all ages will appreciate the play's captivating themes and it's out of the world staging.

In 1976, Sarah and Carl are part of a team tasked to select music for the "Golden Record" project. This music was part of the NASA Voyager One program to chronicle sounds and images of culture and life on earth to be discovered by future generations. The scenes of Sarah and Carl in their workspace are interfaced with segments that take place in a space unit set far in the future. In another galaxy, a young man, Ceygan has a long term assignment to study Woman, who was found mysteriously floating in outer space. An interesting component for the futuristic scenes is the Artificial Intelligence voice that speaks to Ceygan, Woman, and performs scans. The interplay between Sarah and Carl as workmates in the 20th Century is subtly romantic, and personal, while the sci-fi moments from deep space are enthralling as connections between the past and the future are realized.

Daven Ralston as Woman/Sarah and Joseph Carlson as Ceygan/Carl are ideal in their roles. Ralston masters the personality of the young, idealistic Anthropology Phd student and also of the robotic Woman. The two parts are very diverse and her transitions are absolutely seamless. Carlson captures the portrayal of two intelligent young men that are living in different times. Mae Akana adds a great deal of interest and depth to the story as the Voice in the sci-fi like scenes.

The Design has done a spectacular job of creating a setting that is striking and flexible for Voyager One. They include scenic design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; sound design and Web Master, Merek Royce Press; technical director, Brian P. Snyder; and assistant lighting design and Assistant Director, Janey Huber. The Production Stage Manager is Kristin Pfeifer; Stage Manager/Company Manager is Adam von Pier. The Company's Executive Producer is Gabor Barabas and the Artistic Director is Suzanne Barabas.

See Voyager One while it is on the Long Branch Stage. It is a top choice for summer theatre and a new play experience that is truly a standout.

Voyager One runs through July 21 at New Jersey Repertory Company located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch. Generous on site parking is available in the rear of the theatre. Regular performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 PM; Saturdays at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM; Sundays at 2:00 PM. Annual subscriptions are also currently available person. For tickets or additional information call 732-229-3166 or visit http://www.njrep.org/.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox Photography





