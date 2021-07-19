BWW Review: SNUG at STNJ-An Extraordinary Entertainment Experience on the Outdoor Stage

"What care I for gold? I am an artist"

by Bottom in Snug

Welcome back! These are exciting times for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) as patrons enjoy their summer productions performed on the Outdoor Stage at the bucolic campus of Saint Elizabeth University. There is a rotating performance schedule that includes Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare, directed by Brian B. Crowe and Snug written and directed by Bonnie J. Monte. These plays are ideal for the whole family. Gather your group, pack a picnic to enjoy on the grounds before the show, and bring your appetite for excellent live theatre.

We had the pleasure of seeing Snug. This clever play pays homage to William Shakespeare's beloved troupe of Mechanicals, the six characters from the Bard's timeless masterpiece, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Snug is an entertaining and charming take on the play within a play theme. It depicts characters that are competing to perform a play for the royals. The winning cast members will be handsomely rewarded with gold. But the fledgling troupe has plenty of difficulties organizing their show and the results are often hilarious. Not only does the cast have to satisfy the vanity of the lead man, Bottom, but also shy Snug must perform the role of a fierce lion, while staging and props become altogether problematic.

You'll love the cast of Snug. The players shine bright in their roles and have keen comedic timing. They company includes Jeffrey Marc Alkins as Shep/Theseus; Marcella Cox as Fifth Business: Luck; Dino Curia as Starveling; Kirby Davis as Quince; Ellie Gossage as Moonshine/Hippoltya; Karl Hawkins as Fifth Business: Tuck; Isaac Hickox Young as Flute; Anthony Paglia as Snout; Rupert Spraul as Bottom; Billie Wyatt as Snug; and Katya Yacker as Puck/Philostrate.

The Design Team has done a top job of bringing the Outdoor Stage to life with scenic design by Baron Pugh; costume design and sound design by Bonnie J. Monte; wig design by Samantha Lascala; and lighting design by Jason Flamos. The Production Stage Manager is Emma Lindemood.

Snug is a vibrant new play with classic style. We commend Ms. Monte for creating this show and for her superb direction. See this theatrical treat while you can on the Madison Stage. It will be an event in your summer that you will long remember.

Performances of Snug and Comedy of Errors are held at STNJ's Outdoor Stage venue, 2 Convent Road, Florham Park on the campus of Saint Elizabeth University. Free tickets are being provided for those under age 17 and there is also the $30 under 30 ticket price for adults 30 and under. For ticketing and information, please visit http://www.shakespearenj.org/ or call the Box Office at 973.408.5600.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus