BWW Review: Our Favorite Dishes from NYC Restaurants Ready To Go

Broadwayworld.com has the pleasure of visiting restaurants throughout the city to indulge in delicious dishes. We have compiled some of our favorite menu items that are currently available for take-out or delivery. Check them out, support the local restaurant industry, stay home, and enjoy!

Thep (Upper East Side) They make the best Pad Thai in the neighborhood. We also suggest their Pineapple Fried Rice. Visit: http://thepnewyork.com/.

Bella Luna (Upper West Side) - If you're craving Fettuccini Alfredo, you'll love theirs. Rich and creamy, it also has mushrooms to make it even more delicious. You'll also enjoy their salads and pizzas. Visit: https://www.bellalunanyc.com/.

Kings of Kobe (Hell's Kitchen) Their tempting sandwich menu includes several of our favorites, the Chili Project hot dog and their Duke of Lux beef burger. Both are made with the finest beef. Visit: https://www.kingsofkobe.com/.

City Cakes (West Village) We love their ½ pound cookies. Indulge in their Signature Sugardoodle or Rich Chocolate Chip. Visit: https://citycakes.com/.

Benares (Tribeca) If you're craving Indian food, this is your destination. Perfectly seasoned Chicken Tikka Masala, Saag Paneer, and Tandoori Mix Grill shouldn't be missed. Visit: https://www.benaresnyc.com/.

Ed's Lobster Bar (SoHo) Lobstah lovers will enjoy taking out their savory lobster rolls for a go-to meal. Visit: https://www.lobsterbarnyc.com/.

Beyond Sushi (Multiple Locations) Flavorful vegan menu items delight customers all around the city. We love their Wild Shroom Noodle Salad and their Sunny Side Sushi Roll. Visit: https://beyondsushi.com/.

Melt Shop (Multiple Locations) Quick, tasty meals define the offerings at Melt Shop. We like their Classic, Truffle Melt, and Maple Bacon grilled cheese sandwiches. Visit: https://meltshop.olo.com/home/.

The Capital Grille (Multiple Locations) A great steak dinner hits the spot with all the trimmings. Start with Lobster Bisque, followed by an 8-ounce Filet Mignon, Creamed Spinach and top it off with Double Chocolate Chip Cookies. Visit: https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/home.

Clinton Hall (FiDi and 36th Street locations) Guest come back again and again for selections from the sandwich menu like the Crispy Chicken Stack and the Fondue Burger. Visit: https://clintonhallny.com/.

