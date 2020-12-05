BUSHWICK KITCHEN Debuts Signature Gift Kits for Food Lovers

People who enjoy fabulous food will be excited to learn about the latest gift kits from Bushwick Kitchen. They are available just in time for holiday shopping. Loaded with tantalizing, distinctive flavors, Bushwick Kitchen's signature gift kits include the Bees Knees Honey Trio for $49.99; Weak Knees Maple Trio for $49.99; Trees Knees Spicy Trio for $44.99; Weak Knees Sriracha Trio for $39.99; and Trees Knees Maple Gift Set with Cinnamon for $49.99. Each of these kits contains three 10.5 ounce bottles and a handy logo kitchen towel all in an attractive box. You can even have them conveniently delivered by ordering directly from the Bushwick Kitchen website.

Bushwick Kitchen is renowned for serving up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every foodie looking to elevate their meals. Born in Brooklyn, the company's bespoke line of honeys, maple syrups and srirachas provide a unique flare to kitchen staples by infusing them with hand-picked, flavor-packed ingredients like gochujang chili paste to revamp ordinary taste to make extraordinary pairings. Bushwick Kitchen always starts with strategically sourced, pure ingredients and every bottle of deliciousness is infused, mixed, packaged, and shipped from the Northeastern Region in the United States.

Bushwick Kitchen started their product line with Bees Knees Spicy Honey and they now have more than a dozen outstanding items. In addition to this season's signature gift kits, our readers should explore all of the selections from Bushwick Kitchen that can be purchased separately. Choices include favorites like their Trees Knees Cinnamon Maple, Trees Knees Gingerbread Maple, Bees Knees Salted Honey, Bees Knees Meyer Lemon Honey, Weak Knees Curry Sriracha, and Super Spicy Weak Knees Sriracha.

Gourmands will also be delighted about the opportunity to purchase Trees Knees Bourbon Maple. The exclusive, limited batch, organic bourbon maple has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels and is delightful on candied pecans, drizzled over roasted figs, and it also goes great on charcuterie platters.

Bushwick Kitchen provides creative ideas to use their tasty products with easy to prepare recipes. Some of the tempting ones on their web site include Crispy Sriracha Brussels Sprouts, Salted Honey Pull Apart Biscuits, Coffee Maple Candied Bacon, and Weak Knees Bourbon Ribs. You can even mix a holiday cocktail like the Spicy Honey Margarita. For these recipes and many more, visit https://bushwickkitchen.com/blogs/recipes.

To learn more about Bushwick Kitchen products, place an order, find a retailer, or purchase a gift card, visit https://bushwickkitchen.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bushwick Kitchen

