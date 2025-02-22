BOLLA Presents Ideal Wines for Every Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Our readers know that a delightful Italian wine elevates your experience adding richness and comfort to every occasion. Bold reds from the producer, Bolla are perfect for sharing with friends and loved ones. These two selections offer a taste of Italy's finest to complement your meals or for a relaxing sip.

Bolla La Fondazione Chianti DOCG (SRP: $13.99)

With its bright ruby color and fruit-forward profile, this Chianti DOCG is an excellent choice. Bursting with fresh blackberry, plum, and raspberry flavors, it’s dry yet soft with a lively finish of morello cherry and almond. Its bold, smooth character pairs perfectly with flavorful cheeses and spicy dishes, setting the tone for a memorable meal. It is an ever-pleasing Chianti.

Bolla Amarone della Valpolicalla Classico DOCG (SRP: $55.99)

This versatile wine shines at the dinner table. Its rich flavor profile pairs beautifully with hearty dishes like red meats along with stew, roasts and full-flavored cheeses. Whether it's a festive celebration or a casual family meal, this Valpolicella is an ideal choice for sharing special moments together.

For more information for Bolla and to learn about their portfolio of wines, please visit

Photo Credit: Provided by Bolla

