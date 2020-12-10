BESPOKE BOURBON CREAM by Black Bottom Distilling and Original Recipes

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Be wowed this holiday season with the unique taste of Bespoke Bourbon Cream by Black Bottom Distilling. This small-batch bourbon meets farm fresh New York State cream to create a bourbon that is delicious on its own or in any number of cocktails.

Black Button Distilling was founded by master distiller, Jason Barrett who decided to strike out on his own to craft a grain-to-glass, small-batch spirits. It all began with Barrett's passion for taking some of the best ingredients that New York agriculture has to offer and craft products worth enjoying, sip after sip.

Add Bespoke Bourbon Cream to your favorite coffee when brunching or pour it over ice with root beer and discover a creamy, velvety fizz sure to delight your taste buds. It can also be enjoyed in a variety of cocktails like the classic Black Button Russian. The Bespoke Bourbon Cream is now available online for $34.99

And check out these three cocktail recipes that use the Bespoke Bourbon Cream.

Aunt Clara's Pink Bunny Pajamas

-1 ½ oz. Bespoke Bourbon Cream

- ¾ oz. Citrus Forward Gin

-3 Dashes cranberry bitters

-½ oz. Simple syrup

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Shopper's Buzz

-1 ½ oz. Apple Pie Moonshine

-1 ½ oz. Bespoke Bourbon Cream

-½ oz. Caramel syrup

-1 oz. Cold brew coffee

-3 Dashes cardamom

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Pour into a rocks glass. Top with coffee beans.

Currant Cream

-½ oz. Bespoke Bourbon Cream

-5 oz. Hot black currant tea

Method: Pour Bourbon Cream into a mug. Top with hot tea and stir. Garnish with a rock candy stir stick.

The Bespoke Bourbon Cream is available online for $34.99. Black Bottom Distilling is located at 85 Railroad St, Rochester, NY 14609. For more information about their line of products, please visit https://www.blackbuttondistilling.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Black Button Distilling