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Holiday Tea at Bar Blondeau should be one of your top destinations. Beginning Sunday, November 29 and taking place every Sunday for a limited time, the seasonal afternoon tea service features an elaborate spread of housemade pastries and savory tea sandwiches, champagne, teas, and sweeping skyline views. Perched atop the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, Bar Blondeau offers a festive setting for a winter afternoon.

Led by Executive Pastry Chef Celia Lee (previously of NARO, Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Oiji Mi, The Modern), the holiday tea spread includes seasonal pastries such as Maple Macaron with maple bourbon ganache, Pumpkin Custard Flan with poached cranberry, Mont Blanc Tartlette with honey chantilly and candied chestnut, Ginger Shortbread with orange marmalade, and Mini Honey Butter Scones. Savory tea sandwiches include Coronation Chicken with curry, almonds, and raisins; English Cucumber with Boursin cheese, horseradish, and arugula; and Country Pâté with mustard, pistachio, and foie gras.

Priced at $98 per person ($35 for children ages 10 and under), the experience includes a tower of seasonal pastries and savory sandwiches, a selection of teas from Brooklyn-based DONA, and a glass of Champagne or a seasonal cocktail or mocktail.

Cocktail highlights include the Scorpio Moon, made with mezcal, strawberry amaro, American bianco, lime, and almond, and Hazel's Tot, featuring whiskey, vermouth, smoked pineapple, amaro, and hazelnut. For those opting for a non-alcoholic pairing, selections include the No-Groni, made with Aplos Arise & Ease, non-alcoholic grapefruit and aperitif liqueurs, and Early Check-In, combining Roots N/A Aperitif Rosso, lemon, ginger, and fizz.

For those looking to add a little extra spirit to their afternoon, Bar Blondeau also offers boozy tea pairings for an additional $9, inviting guests to spike the Amber Assam tea with Atheras Sykophilas Fig Leaf Liqueur or Juliette Peach Liqueur, or the Rising Green tea with Faccia Brutto Nocino or Majora Sicilian Amaro.

Bar Blondeau is located at 80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249. More information and reservations can be found HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bar Blondeau

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