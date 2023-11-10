BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whiskey and Food Pairings

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine. We will have a fascinating interview piece with Balcones Head Distiller, Jared Himstedt.

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of visiting Balcones Distilling in Waco, Texas for their exciting 15th Anniversary celebration and the launch of Cataleja Texas Single Malt, an extraordinary whiskey.

Balcones is highly regarded as a trailblazer in the whiskey revolution happening in the Lone Star State. Cataleja is made with 100% Golden Promise Malted Barley. The single malt whiskey began its maturation journey in barrels previously used to age Kentucky bourbon. After three years of the Texas climate’s concentrating effects, it was transferred into decommissioned Sherry Solera casks that were meticulously hand-selected from Spanish bodegas. Because the first fill showcased the wonderfully high impact of the eighty-plus year old casks, the whisky was transferred back into neutral barrels and then followed with two additional rounds of refill single malts through the decommissioned casks, as they continued to provide sherry impact alongside the delicate malt character.

With the crisp, cool weather and holidays coming, you will want to savor Cataleja with its markedly rich flavor and texture. It’s also an opportunity to discover food pairings that go nicely with the whiskey. Here are some ideas that will appeal to both whiskey aficionados and those who want to start their whiskey journey and experience Cataleja with food selections.

When we spoke to Balcones Head Distiller, Jared Himstedt, he suggested that whiskey and food pairings can be “bookends” to kick off or put the finishing touches on a meal. Pour Cataleja neat, on the rocks or with a slight splash of soda and take your time to sip it as you savor tasty fare. Discover the subtleties of the spirit and its remarkable versatility.

Starters or small plates that are great to accompany Cataleja include aged gruyere or gouda cheese served with thin slices of rustic whole grain bread; Italian meats such as prosciutto or a hard salami; crisp, thick wedges of steakhouse style bacon; potato croquettes; and undressed raw oysters.

When you move on to main dishes, Cataleja works beautifully with meats and vegetables, simply prepared. Meat lovers will find it easy to pair their whiskey with a grilled steak or bratwurst sausages. We like pairing this Texas Single Malt Whiskey with roasted vegetables such as a lightly seasoned cauliflower steak. Baked mac & cheese dish made with a robust cheddar is also delightful to eat while you savor whiskey.

Dessert choices to relish with Cataleja should not be too sweet. It pairs nicely to top off a meal with flourless dark chocolate cake, buttery shortbread cookies, and dried fruits such as dates and cranberries.

As every person’s palate is different, be creative and discover some pairings of your own. We are certain that Cataleja Texas Single Malt will add a new level of enjoyment to your meals.

For those that are 21 years or older, Cataleja Texas Single Malt has an SRP of $125 and will be available to purchase for a limited time only at select U.S. liquor retailers in Texas, California, Illinois, Colorado, New York and Florida. It can be pre-ordered on www.ReserveBar.com.

With the holidays coming, be familiar with Balcones Distilling's portfolio and plan to have bottles available for guests, gifting, and mixing some celebratory cocktails. Some of their current spirits include Cataleja Texas Single Malt Whiskey; Lineage Texas Single Malt Whiskey; Baby Blue Corn Whiskey; Texas Rye; and Brimstone, A Smoked Whiskey.

The Balcones Distillery is located 225 South 11th Street, Waco, Texas 76701. For more information on the distillery and their spirits, please visit https://www.balconesdistilling.com/.

Photo Credit: Holmes Millet (from Balcones Distilling 15 Year Anniversary)