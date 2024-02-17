ARCTIC WONDERLAND Takes Over Philly's Pocket Park in Roxborough

Roxborough Development Corporation is partnering with Ice Sculpture Philly to present the 2nd Annual Arctic Wonderland at the Pocket Park at 6170 Ridge Avenue on Saturday, February 24th, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Roxborough's annual outdoor winter festival will transform the Pocket Park into a scene from the North Pole complete with arctic animal ice cut outs and carvings, live music, arctic mini golf, live ice sculpture demonstrations, warming stations, local beer from New Ridge Brewing Co., hot eats and more. Local businesses will be showcasing their very own commissioned ice sculptures as part of this family-friendly event. The event is free and open to the public, with food and drink pay as you go. For more information, added events and the day's schedule, visit https://roxboroughpa.com/events/ and follow @roxbroughpa on social media.

“During this chilly time of year, we like to bring the community together for a wintery blast of fun," said Roxborough Development Corporation Executive Director Jacqueline Cusack. "The Pocket Park will transform into an Arctic Wonderland, featuring captivating ice sculptures and a plethora of activities, food, and overall magical experience. It is our way of not only bringing people together during the coldest month of the year, but to bring support and foot traffic to Roxborough to support our local businesses. It is fun but its a win-win for our community with a greater purpose. Last year, the turnout for the first year event was amazing and we hope to see many new faces out there for our second outing."

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2024 | 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

HIGHLIGHTS:



• Live ice sculpting demonstration

• Arctic themed mini golf

• Arctic animal ice sculpture cut outs for photo ops

• Warming stations

• Live music from local musicians

• Drinks from New Ridge Brewing Co.

• Hot eats from Clean Plate Food Club food truck



LOCATION

Roxborough Pocket Park

6170 Ridge Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19128



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2024 | 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM



MAIN EVENT: LIVE ICE SCULPTING



Gather around the ice sculpting masters as they turn blocks of ice into Arctic masterpieces! Talented sculptors from Ice Sculpture Philly will use chainsaws, drills, and ice tools to create two arctic themed ice sculptures. There are two sessions for live ice sculpting with one being at 1:30pm and then at 3:30pm. After each sculpture is carved attendees can take pictures with the epic ice artwork!



ACTIVITIES:



ARCTIC MINI GOLF



Test your mini golf skills with two arctic themed stations. You’ll be able to challenge your family and friends to see who can win a frosty game of mini golf.



S’MORES STATION



Build your own ooey gooey smore’s at our s’mores station. Kids and adults will love melting marshmallows and creating a tasty treat to enjoy and warm up with.



WARMING STATION



Warm by the fire with fresh logs added to keep you nice and toasty while you enjoy all the fun at the event.



FOOD AND DRINK



Clean Plate Club Food Truck - handheld comfort foods



New Ridge Brewing Co. - brews and hot drinks



Smore's Station - build your own s'mores station



MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT



Live music:



1:00pm - 2:30pm Velvet Snow - original/cover band music from a local Philly duo



3:00pm - 4:30pm Skip Winters one-man band switches between acoustic and electric guitar backed by a kick drum and hi-hat, which he simultaneously plays with his feet



CONNECT AND THANKS



Happy Holidays from Rox is organized by Roxborough Development Corporation, with support from sponsors MGMT Residential, Renewal by Anderson, and Green Mountain Energy.



Website: https://roxboroughpa.com/events/arctic-wonderland-at-the-pocket-park-2



Facebook/Instagram: @roxboroughpa



Hashtags: #RoxGoesArctic #RoxboroughPA



TRAVEL AND PARKING



By Car - Just across the Schuylkill from I-76, Roxborough is easy to reach by car. The drive is 11 minutes from Chestnut Hill, 19 minutes from University City, and 22 minutes from Center City Philadelphia. It is just over 20 minutes from the shopping hub in King of Prussia and less than half an hour from the Philadelphia International Airport. For parking, two parking lots are available for convenient access to the festival, one at 465 Leverington Avenue and the other at 514 Dupont Street.



By Bike - The scenic, riverside Kelly Drive makes biking to Roxborough from Center City an easy ride. Just ride north on the bike path beside the Schuylkill River until it hits Main Street in Manayunk. Then that will take you right through Manayunk and into the heart of Roxborough.



By Bus - An array of busses run right through Roxborough. The #9 runs from Center City to Andorra. The #27 goes from Plymouth Meeting Mall to Center City. The #32 will take you right from Roxborough to Center City via Philadelphia University. The #35 runs a Manayunk / Roxborough Loop. The #38 goes from 5th and Market to Wissahickon. And the #65 goes from Germantown / Chelten to 69th St. Transportation Center.



By Train - Septa’s Manayunk/Norristown Regional Rail Line runs out to Roxborough, stopping at Wissahickon, Manayunk and Ivy Ridge.



ABOUT ROXBOROUGH



Roxborough is unique because of its history as one of America's oldest towns. Back in the 1600's it was a neighborhood of farms stretching from the clear waters of the Wissahickon Creek to the apex of Ridge Avenue. Now it has a more city-like appearance still with a small-town charm. It's close to the Wissahickon where many enjoy the trails and nature and close enough to hustle and bustle of the city for work and outings.



ABOUT ROXBOROUGH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION



The Roxborough Development Corporation manages the Roxborough Business Improvement District and is dedicated to providing Roxborough residents with high quality shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.



ABOUT THE BANDS



Velvet Snow



Velvet Snow is a Philadelphia Band that combines the Powerhouse Vocals of Amy Winehouse with Bluesy Guitar influenced by John Mayer and the Soulful Songwriting of Chris Stapleton to form unique songs that resonates to an audience yearning for music to truly captivate their mind. Velvet Snow originally formed in 2023 by singer Erica and guitarist Watts and has played covers and originals in the Philadelphia area garnering new fans and gaining momentum as they work on their first album. Their first single “The Audacity” will be released later in 2024.



Skip Winters



Skip Winters is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Philadelphia, PA. His genre-bending music primarily draws from indie rock, Americana, and reggae, often being characterized as "beach folk." He writes, records, performs, and produces all of the project's music.



As a live performer, the one-man band switches between acoustic and electric guitar backed by a kick drum and hi-hat, which he simultaneously plays with his feet. Skip Winters also performs as a full band, with various members playing bass guitar, lead guitar, and drums.

Photo Credit: Studio Luminoso