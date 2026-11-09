AMERICAN DREAM AMERICAN Announces Extraordinary Holiday Shopping Season

NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The festivities kick off November 14 with Santa’s highly anticipated arrival down the slopes of Big SNOW, followed by a festive parade to his new home at Kreassive Holiday Dreamland. The excitement continues with an action-packed Black Friday on November 27, when the first 250 eligible guests in line will have the opportunity to participate in the return of the Double Dare Human Crane Giveaway or spin the prize wheel inside Nickelodeon Universe for a chance to win coveted prizes. The line opens at 5 a.m., with activities beginning at 6 a.m. Additional prize details will be announced next week.

“American Dream continues to redefine the holiday experience, offering an immersive destination unlike any other in the world,” said Roy Ghermezian, Principal at Triple Five Group. “From world-class shopping and dining to extraordinary entertainment, thrilling attractions and festive holiday programming, American Dream brings it all together under one roof, creating unforgettable experiences and lasting memories for guests of all ages.”

Visitors will enjoy holiday programming throughout American Dream, with live performances and seasonal entertainment featured on the property’s various stages. At the heart of the lineup is the brand-new Dream Live Performing Arts Center, which will welcome a diverse slate of ticketed shows, concerts and live performances, adding even more excitement to the holiday season.

A World-Class Holiday Shopping Destination

American Dream continues to elevate the holiday shopping experience, offering an exceptional mix of luxury labels, leading global brands and sought-after retailers. Since last holiday season, the property has welcomed new stores, including ALO, adidas, Coach, Ferragamo, Gorjana and Rivian, with Athleta, Moncler and Vuori slated to open this holiday season. Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park is also set to debut a brand-new retail store, carrying all of guests’ favorite Nickelodeon merchandise, along with exclusive items. The store will feature new merchandise arriving daily.

These additions complement an impressive retail collection featuring flagship locations and coveted brands such as Altar’d State, Alexander Wang, Amouage, Balenciaga, BAPE, Canada Goose, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Foot Locker, Gentle Monster, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co, Zara, and more.

American Dream is also home to New Jersey’s only locations of ALAND, Alexander Wang, Amouage, BAPE, COS, Ferrari, Gentle Monster and TimeVallée.

At the heart of the American Dream’s luxury retail experience is The Avenue, an upscale shopping and dining destination featuring renowned brands such as Hermès, Rolex, Cartier, Watches of Switzerland, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster and Canada Goose. The Avenue is also home to Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant.

New Attractions and Dining Experiences

Beyond shopping, American Dream continues to expand its lineup of entertainment and attractions. New additions include the Dream Live Performing Arts Center, The Event Center, and Tipsy Tie Dye, with the highly anticipated Minecraft Experience set to open next week. These additions further enhance the property’s diverse mix of experiences for guests of all ages.

American Dream’s dining collection also continues to expand, featuring more than 110 dining destinations, including Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings, a recently added Michelin Guide-recommended Shanghainese restaurant.

KEY EVENTS

Santa’s Debut at Kreassive Holiday Dreamland

Santa Claus will officially kick off the holiday season with a festive Santa Spectacular on November 14. The celebration will feature a parade led by St. Nick, after he descends down the Big SNOW ski hill before making his way to his new home at Kreassive Holiday Dreamland.

Dates: November 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Starting at Big Snow (Court A)

Santa Photos and Santa Paws

Capture the magic of the season with holiday photos with Santa at Holiday Dreamland. Additionally, The Signature Santa Experience is available for purchase, including an extended 15-minute visit with Santa, elevated photo sessions, Story Time with Santa and special keepsakes.

Dates: November 14 – December 24, open seven days a week

Location: Holiday Dreamland

Special Santa Paws Pet Nights allow guests to bring their furry friends (dogs only) for photos.

Dates: Mondays & Tuesdays: November 23, 24, 30; December 1, 7, 8 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Holiday Dreamland

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Cirque Musica brings the music back! This holiday season, follow Cirque heroes as they are transported into a dazzling winter wonderland where time stands still.

Dates: November 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location: Dream Live Performing Arts Center

Black Friday Weekend

American Dream transforms Black Friday into more than just a day of shopping, featuring exciting prize giveaways with the Black Friday Dream Grab at both the Human Crane and Spin-to-Win Wheel, with line up starting at 5 a.m.

Dates: November 27, line beginning at 5 a.m.

Holiday Dreams On Ice

Enjoy a magical skating performance as four spirited elves embark on a quest to discover the true magic of Christmas. Special guest performer Olympic Gold Medalist Danny O'Shea joins this festive holiday production.

Dates: November 29 at 2 p.m.

Location: The Rink @ The Arena

Dream After Dark

A skating experience filled with music, disco balls, movement, and plenty of photo-worthy moments.

Dates: December 4 and 11 at 6 p.m.

Location: The Rink @ The Arena

Bow Wow and Pretty Ricky

Bow Wow and Pretty Ricky bring the throw-back vibes to American Dream with a special live performance.

Dates: December 4 at 7 p.m.

Location: Dream Live Performing Arts Center

Character Skates

Share the ice with some special holiday visitors during Character Skates! Glide alongside the mischievous Grinch or skate with the always-cheerful Mrs. Claus as they make their way around the rink for festive fun, memorable moments, and holiday photo opportunities.

Dates: December 5, 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.

Location: The Rink @ The Arena

Remember Jones presents A Big Band Holiday to Remember

Dream Live PAC transforms into a classic, holiday music experience with a 17-piece big band (including 13 horns). The performance features special guests from Broadway, television and tri-state area music scenes.

Dates: December 12 at 5 p.m.

Location: Dream Live Performing Arts Center

Stroll The Holiday Promenade

A festive evening of holiday shopping on The Avenue, featuring luxury collections and pop-ups, NJ Symphony Quartet and hot chocolate in The Avenue Lounge.

Dates: December 12 at 3 – 7 p.m.

Location: The Avenue

Maddox Batson Concert

Enjoy an unforgettable evening with rising country music sensation Maddox Batson, known for his energetic performances, authentic storytelling, and rapidly growing fan base.

Stay tuned for even more Maddox surprises in the works, including additional appearances throughout the property that haven't been announced yet.

Dates: December 19 at 7 p.m.

Location: Dream Live Performing Arts Center

The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long

Grab your lederhosen, practice your best Maria von Trapp impression and get ready to enjoy Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A Long.

Dates: December 21 and 22 at 7 p.m.

Location: Dream Live Performing Arts Center

The Elf Shelf – The Holiday Spectacular

Journey to the North Pole in a magical holiday spectacular. Clyde feels he has been shelved and wants nothing more than to become an elf. He and Mrs. Claus set off on an epic adventure to discover the true spirit of the holidays.

Dates: December 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Location: Dream Live Performing Arts Center

TJ Salta Presents Unity

TJ Salta, the magician who won Netflix’s Star Search, will showcase his street-style charisma with close-up sleight of hand and real-time mind reading.

Dates: December 28 and January 2 at 5 p.m.

Location: Dream Live Performing Arts Center

Vital Production’s The Wizard of Oz

Join Vital Theatre Company for a special, family-friendly production of The Wizard of Oz. This fast-paced adaptation features a talented cast, adorable puppets, and beloved characters journeying to the Emerald City

Dates: December 27 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Location: Dream Live Performing Arts Center

Kidz Bop Live Concert

Join the KIDZ BOP Kids for a high-energy celebration packed with chart-topping hits, sing-alongs, dancing, and unforgettable family fun.

Dates: December 30 at 7 p.m.

Location: Dream Live Performing Arts Center

Noon Year’s Eve

American Dream’s youngest guests can welcome the New Year early with a daytime celebration at Nickelodeon Universe, including a special countdown to Noon.

Date: December 31 at 11 a.m.

Location: Nickelodeon Universe

HOLIDAY THEMED ATTRACTIONS

Nick The Halls

Get in the holiday spirit with Nick the Halls at Nickelodeon Universe! Create endless memories with your favorite Nickelodeon friends dressed in their holiday best. Ask an Elf to help you write a letter to Santa, decorate ornaments, or make a festive craft in the Elf Workshop. Enjoy dancing in snow flurries during our Nick the Halls Dance Party.

Dates: Daily beginning November 21 – January 3 (Weekend only Dance Parties)

Location: Nickelodeon Universe

Winter Waves Splashtastic Weekend

Join Santa Shrek and friends for a splashtastic holiday celebration filled with festive décor, surprise character moments, and merry memories made in the waves. Soak up the season as holiday cheer comes to life throughout the park with magical moments around every corner.

Dates: December 5, 6, 12, 13

Location: DreamWorks Waterpark

Geoffrey’s Express

Guests of all ages can enjoy a train ride through American Dream on Geoffrey’s Express, decorated with festive Christmas Lights.

Dates: Running daily beginning December 6

Location: Second floor outside of Toys"R"Us

Angry Birds: Holiday Party

Bring the whole family to Angry Birds Mini Golf and enjoy: arts and crafts, hole-in-one prizes, face painting and a special appearance by Red, the Angry Bird.

Dates: December 20 from Noon – 4 p.m.

Location: Angry Birds

Mirror Maze: Theme Maze

Navigate your way through the holiday-themed maze as festive lights and music fill the attraction.

Dates: December 6 – January 4

Location: Mirror Maze

Characters of the Dream Parade

Watch your favorite American Dream characters parade throughout the center and take pictures alongside your favorite friends.

Dates: November 14; December 19 and 20 at 3 p.m.

Location: Begins in Court A

Winter Wonderland

Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland with a wintry landscape featuring holiday décor and signature holiday lighting. Embrace the joy of the season as you stroll through our snow-covered wonderland, a perfect setting for unforgettable moments and photo opportunities. Throughout the season, on select days, there will be holiday face painting and balloon artists.

Dates: All Season

Location: The Garden

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Holiday Pop-Up Shops

World-class brands, including Tamagotchi and GAP, will bring the excitement of exclusive pop-up shops, special activations and giveaways to American Dream this holiday season.

Dates: Throughout the Season

Location: Various Locations

Mariano Rivera Day

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera will be promoting his hot sauce “Mo’s Heat”, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at two different events throughout the property.

Dates: November 28, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Court A and The GAMEROOM (ticketed VIP experience and autograph signing)

Santa Run Indoor 5K

Lace up your running shoes and join an officially sanctioned USATF Indoor Santa Run 5K, as runners race throughout the property in this one-of-a-kind 5K – the first of three coming to the property.

Runners can register via runsignup.com

Dates: December 6 at 8 a.m.

Holiday Square

Celebrate the season at Holiday Square, where the sounds of the holidays come to life. Throughout the season, local school choirs, bands. dance teams and performance groups take the stage with festive entertainment.

Dates: December 9 – 22; times vary

Location: Court A

Christmas Day

Select attractions, including The Rink, Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park will be open to the public.

Dates: December 25; Noon – 5 p.m.

To learn more about the holiday season at American Dream, visit

or for retail deals visit

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Dream

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone