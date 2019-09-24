2019 SPAIN'S GREAT MATCH Comes to NYC 10/1

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Spain's Great Match, the iconic, annual food & wine event hosted by Wines from Spain, is coming to New York City on October 1st, 2019.

Join Wines from Spain as we celebrate the 26th edition of Spain's Great Match in New York in the newly opened and highly anticipated Mercado Little Spain by Jose Andrés, a 35,000-square-foot Spanish food hall in Hudson Yards. Born from the idea of José Andrés, twice named one of Time's "100 Most Influential People", and brothers Albert and Ferran Adrià, Mercado is a true love letter to Spain and its culinary traditions.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to discover the true essence of the country's wine, food and design in a stunning location which will magically transport you to Spain's historic market halls.

A portion of proceeds will benefit our charity partner World Central Kitchen.

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

Mercado Little Spain

10 Hudson Yards, NY 10001

Schedule of Events:

General Admission (6:30pm - 9:00 pm): $100

Premium Admission (5:30pm - 9:00pm): $135

Connect with us on Social. Use #SpainsGreatMatch for the latest event updates and to participate in giveaways up to and during the big day!

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Must be 21 and over to purchase tickets. There will be no ticket sales on-site and no refunds. Event will go on rain or shine.

For more information about Spanish wine visit: www.winesfromspainusa.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 2019 Spain's Great Match





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You