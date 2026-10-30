Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Yasmine Naghdi on Returning to MANON at Royal Opera House
Principal dancer reflects on rehearsals and regaining her artistry after becoming a mother.
The Royal Opera House has shared a new interview clip featuring Principal dancer Yasmine Naghdi, who discusses returning to the role of Manon following maternity leave. In the video, Naghdi speaks about the challenges and joys of stepping back into the part, describing the welcome she received from colleagues upon returning to rehearsals and her ambition to regain her artistry after what she calls the transformational experience of becoming a mother.
MANON is performed by The Royal Ballet in Kenneth MacMillan's production, built around the story of the courtesan Manon Lescaut. Naghdi's comments focus on what returning to the Main Stage in the role has meant to her personally, following the birth of her son.
The production is currently running on the Royal Opera House Main Stage through 25 November 2026, with additional performances scheduled from 8 June through 2 July. MANON is also being shown in cinemas until Tuesday, 3 November, and is available to stream through Royal Ballet and Opera Stream.
The clip arrives as the Royal Opera House continues to release video content across its ballet and opera programming, including recent coverage of its PARSIFAL and LA TRAVIATA productions.
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