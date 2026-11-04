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Video: Preview of ROMEO & JULIET at New York City Ballet

The animated preview was made with papercraft and set to Prokofiev's score for the company premiere.

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A new preview for ROMEO & JULIET introduces the upcoming company premiere at New York City Ballet. The short piece is built from papercraft and animation, with a soundtrack drawn from the score the production will use.

The ballet is based on William Shakespeare's tale of young love undone by a feud between two families. The music is Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, composed between 1934 and 1940, performed in the preview by the New York City Ballet Orchestra.

The production is Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky's retelling of the story, adapted for the NYCB stage with choreography that draws on the company's style of movement and musicality. It marks the first time the company has presented the work. ROMEO & JULIET is scheduled to premiere on January 19 as part of the company's winter season.

The preview was directed and created in papercraft by Owen Gildersleeve, with animation by Anna Chocholi and sound design and mixing by Evan Gildersleeve. The company has been in the news this fall for its artistic leadership: NYCB promoted Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara, Owen Flacke, and Kloe Walker to Soloist at the close of its 2026 Fall Season.

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NYCB Promotes Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara, Owen Flacke, Kloe Walker to Soloist
NYCB Promotes Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara, Owen Flacke, Kloe Walker to Soloist
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