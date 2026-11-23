"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER at NYC Ballet
The Snow vs Flowers sequence previews a holiday season with more than 45 listed performances at the David H. Koch Theater.
A new clip from New York City Ballet shows the Snow vs Flowers sequence from GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER, previewing the company's upcoming holiday season at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
As previously reported, the production is set to open on Friday, November 27 at 8pm. The 2026-27 season, sponsored by Travelers, will conclude on Sunday, January 3, 2027, with a special Sensory-Friendly Performance. Performances are scheduled on most days through the holiday period, including matinees and evening shows on weekends, and additional dates the week of Christmas and New Year's.
The production first premiered on February 2, 1954.
The ballet is choreographed by George Balanchine, with music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky. According to the company, the production features special effects, sets and costumes, and has been a New York City holiday tradition for generations of audiences. The season involves the company's entire roster of more than 150 dancers.
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