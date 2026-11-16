SWAN LAKE, GISELLE and More Set for American Ballet Theatre 2027 Summer Season

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​American Ballet Theatre's 2027 Summer Season at the Metropolitan Opera House, June 15 - July 24, has been revealed. The six-week season will celebrate 50 years of ABT performances at the Metropolitan Opera House and will feature full-length productions of Swan Lake, Manon, Giselle, The Sleeping Beauty, and Don Quixote.

Principal Dancers for the 2027 Summer Season include Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Daniel Camargo, Herman Cornejo, Jarod Curley, Thomas Forster, Isaac Hernández, Catherine Hurlin, Chloe Misseldine, SunMi Park, Jake Roxander, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Christine Shevchenko, Devon Teuscher, James Whiteside, and Roman Zhurbin.

Opening Night Gala

On Tuesday, June 15 at 6:30 P.M. the Company will present ABT at the Met: A Golden Celebration, commemorating 50 years of performances at the Metropolitan Opera House. For more information about ABT's 2027 Opening Night Gala, please call the Special Events Office at 212-477-3030, ext. 1120.

Full-Length Productions

The first week of the 2027 Summer Season will continue with six performances of Kevin McKenzie's Swan Lake, led by Devon Teuscher as Odette/Odile and Joo Won Ahn as Prince Siegfried at the first performance on Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 P.M. Swan Lake will return for eight performances in the sixth week of the season, beginning, Monday, July 19 at 7:30 P.M. Herman Cornejo will give his ABT farewell performance in the ballet on Thursday, July 22 at 7:30 P.M. Set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is choreographed by Kevin McKenzie after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and features scenery and costumes by Zack Brown and lighting by Duane Schuler. This production of Swan Lake premiered on March 24, 2000, at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. led by Julie Kent as Odette/Odile and Angel Corella as Prince Siegfried.

Eight performances of Kenneth MacMillan's Manon are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 P.M., with Catherine Hurlin as Manon, Daniel Camargo as Des Grieux, Jake Roxander as Lescaut, and Breanne Granlund as Lescaut's Mistress. Staged for ABT by Robert Tewsley and Susan Jones, the ballet is set to music by Jules Massenet and features sets by Cinzia Lo Fazio, costumes by Natalia Stewart, and lighting by Jacopo Pantani. Manon was given its World Premiere by The Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London on March 7, 1974, danced by Antoinette Sibley as Manon and Anthony Dowell as Des Grieux, and received its United States Premiere by The Royal Ballet at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on May 7, 1974, danced by the same cast. The ABT Company Premiere of the full-length Manon was given on May 28, 1993, at the Metropolitan Opera House, danced by Alessandra Ferri as Manon, Julio Bocca as Des Grieux, Gil Boggs as Lescaut, and Kathleen Moore as Lescaut's Mistress. Manon was last performed by ABT in 2019.

The Summer Season's first performance of Giselle will take place on Monday, June 28 at 7:30 P.M., led by Hee Seo as Giselle and Isaac Hernández as Albrecht. James Whiteside will give his ABT farewell in the ballet on Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 P.M. Staged by Kevin McKenzie with choreography after Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa, Giselle is set to music by Adolphe Adam, orchestrated by John Lanchbery, with scenery by Gianni Quaranta, costumes by Anna Anni, and lighting by Jennifer Tipton. The World Premiere of Giselle, one of the oldest continually performed ballets, occurred at the Theatre de l'Academie Royale de Musique in Paris on June 28, 1841. The ballet was first presented by ABT (then Ballet Theatre) at the Center Theatre in New York City on January 12, 1940, with choreography by Anton Dolin and scenery and costumes by Lucinda Ballard. The current staging by McKenzie is ABT's seventh production of the ballet, which premiered on May 21, 1998, at the Metropolitan Opera House, led by Amanda McKerrow (Giselle), Vladimir Malakhov (Albrecht), and Irina Dvorovenko (Myrta). Giselle will receive eight performances through July 3.

Alexei Ratmansky's The Sleeping Beauty returns to the Metropolitan Opera House for the first time since 2019. Eight performances of the ballet begin Tuesday, July 6, with Léa Fleytoux as Princess Aurora and Takumi Miyake as Prince Désiré. Set to the classic score by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, The Sleeping Beauty has choreography by Marius Petipa and staging and additional choreography by Ratmansky, with assistance by Tatiana Ratmansky. The production features scenery and costumes by Tony Award-winning designer Richard Hudson, with lighting by James F. Ingalls. Hudson's designs are based on the historic work of Léon Bakst, who created a seminal version of The Sleeping Beauty for Serge Diaghilev's Ballets Russes in 1921. The Sleeping Beauty received its World Premiere on March 3, 2015, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, led by Diana Vishneva (Princess Aurora) and Marcelo Gomes (Prince Désiré).

Don Quixote, staged by Susan Jaffe and Susan Jones, will have its first of eight performances on Tuesday, July 13 at 7:30 P.M., led by Catherine Hurlin as Kitri, Isaac Hernández as Basilio, and Thomas Forster as Espada. With choreography after Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky, the ballet set to music by Ludwig Minkus and features scenery and costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting by Natasha Katz. This production of Don Quixote premiered at the Metropolitan Opera House on June 29, 2026, led by Catherine Hurlin as Kitri, Isaac Hernández as Basilio, and James Whiteside as Espada.

ABTKids

ABTKids, American Ballet Theatre's one-hour introduction to ballet for families, is scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 11:00 A.M. ASL interpretation will be provided. A limited number of $175 VIP tickets will be available for purchase that include premium seating, a souvenir gift bag, and a post-performance meet-and-greet with an ABT dancer. All other tickets for the ABTKids performance begin at $30.

The 2027 Summer Season will also include an ABTKids Pre-Performance Workshop at the Metropolitan Opera House. Young fans will have the opportunity to participate in an hour of hands-on activities, designed as an introduction to the works they will see on the Met stage. The workshop will take place at 9:15 A.M. before the ABTKids performance on Saturday, June 26. Workshop tickets are $20 and require a corresponding performance ticket. For more information, visit abt.org/ABTKids.

2027 Summer Season Celebratory Evenings

Throughout the 2027 Summer Season, the Company will celebrate extraordinary artists and ABT milestones through a series of post-performance toasts. Admission is extended to that evening's ticketholders with the purchase of an additional reception ticket for $98. For more information, visit abt.org/SummerEvents.

Friday evening, June 18: Isabella Boylston - 20+ Years With ABT

Friday evening, June 25: Thomas Forster - 20 Years With ABT

Wednesday evening, June 30: James Whiteside - ABT Farewell

Saturday evening, July 3: Christine Shevchenko - 20 Years With ABT

Monday evening, July 19: Devon Teuscher - 20 Years With ABT

Thursday evening, July 22: Herman Cornejo - ABT Farewell

ABT Masters Series

ABT will hold three ABT Masters Series programs during the 2027 Summer Season. Designed for adults ages 18 and older with beginner to advanced-beginner ballet experience, participants will spend the day at ABT's 890 Broadway studios for body conditioning and stretch, ballet technique, and a 90-minute repertoire workshop. That evening, participants will attend a pre-show talk before watching the corresponding ABT performance at the Metropolitan Opera House. The day-long experience can be purchased for $350 and will run on Saturday, June 26 (Manon), Saturday, July 10 (The Sleeping Beauty), and Saturday, July 17 (Don Quioxte). For more information, please visit abt.org/ABT-Masters-Series.

Subscriptions

Subscriptions for American Ballet Theatre's 2027 Summer Season at the Metropolitan Opera House are on sale now. To subscribe, call 212-362-6000 or visit ABT's website, abt.org.

Full Series Subscriptions are available based on the day of the week with guaranteed same seats for each performance. Create Your Own Subscriptions are available with the purchase of four or more performances. All subscribers have access to purchase additional single tickets for other performances, post-performances toasts, and ABTKids. Full Series Subscriptions start at $112.

*All casting, programming, and pricing are subject to change.

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