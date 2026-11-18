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Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) shared the results of its 2026 Executive Board elections at its Annual Membership Meeting on Monday, November 16 and announced Seret Scott as the recipient of this year's President's Award for Extraordinary Service, bestowed by Michael John Garcés.

Rob Ashford, Rachel Chavkin, and Danya Taymor were newly elected to the Board to serve as At-large members; Michael John Garcés, Susan Stroman, and Tamilla Woodard were re-elected to three-year terms; and Casey Stangl was elected as Western Regional Representative. SDC's Executive Board is comprised of directors and choreographers working on live stages in every jurisdiction, who respond to the needs and ambitions of the Membership as the Union continues its charge to secure the economic and creative rights of stage directors and choreographers.

Also at the meeting, SDC launched a new initiative, the Empower Series, with remarks from Anthony Foxx, Director of Harvard Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership, where he recently created the Culture and Civil Society Initiative.

Garcés presented the 2026 President's Award for Extraordinary Service, given annually to a Member who has contributed to the strength of the Union, to Seret Scott. An SDC Member since 1989, Scott served on the SDC Executive Board for three terms.

Garcés reflected on the full measure of Scott's life and career in his remarks, as well as her service to SDC. “As a director, Seret has worked at regional theatres in every part of the country, in nearly every jurisdiction covered by SDC. As an artist, she has consistently, unwaveringly, believed in the power of theatre to ignite social and political action around the causes of civil rights, racial equity, and women's rights. Seret has combined these two passions, blending her artistry as a director with her commitment to a better world.”

About SDC

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Our mission is to foster a national community of professional stage directors and choreographers by protecting the rights, health and livelihoods of all our Members; negotiating and enforcing employment agreements across a range of jurisdictions; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information, and opportunities; and educating current and future generations about the critical role of directors and choreographers in leading the field.

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