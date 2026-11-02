Review: Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet's STRAVINSKY STORIES at the National Arts Centre

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Simone Messmer and Miami City Ballet Dancers in The Fairy's Kiss.

Choreography by Alexei Ratmansky. Photo by Gene Schiavone

Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet brought a compelling double bill to the National Arts Centre's Southam Hall, using vastly different storytelling methods. The first piece, The Fairy’s Kiss, choreographed by veteran Alexei Ratmansky, is set to a score by Igor Stravinsky that was originally an ode to Tchaikovsky. The ballet takes its inspiration from The Ice Maiden, a fairy tale from Hans Christian Andersen. In the story, a fairy (Elizabeth Lamont / Taisi Tollasepp) kisses an infant. What initially appears to be an act of salvation instead shapes the course of his life as he grows into adulthood. The young man (Skylar Campbell / Marco Lo Presti) meets and falls in love with a young girl from the community (Alanna McAdie / Kyra Soo), but right before their wedding, the fairy returns, and the man follows her as though it is his fate to join her, despite the happiness that would be his with his bride. The fairy kisses him again and he surrenders to his destiny.

The costumes (Jérôme Kaplan) are reminiscent of Bavarian-style lederhosen and dirndls, further cementing the old-world European setting. Kaplan’s staging included backgrounds that are reminiscent of traditional European printmaking, giving the stage an almost surreal feeling. The ballet itself leans towards traditional, and the overall feeling is of looking in on a world from long ago, where life was full of simple pleasures.

What I thought was intriguing was the way the fairy reacted to the infant; often tossing it to those within her entourage. Although she saved the child, she was also nonchalant about it, perhaps foreshadowing the cruel fate that would befall him. The joy of the life he might have lived is captured in a village dance, where the youth of the community gather and celebrate. This bright and carefree scene makes the coldness of the finale feel ever more poignant.

Firebird, choreographed by Houston Thomas, was the second offering of the evening. Although the ballet is also based on a folktale and set to a Stravinsky score, there is a marked shift in tone for this story. Rather than “once upon a time”, Firebird has a modern setting: that of the corporate office. The protagonist, Ivan (Logan Savard / Skylar Campbell), is a slave to his job. He is forced to work overtime for Kashchei (Marco Lo Presti / Stephan Azulay), his ruthless employer and the head of K Corporation. As he works through the night, he encounters the Firebird (Julianna Generoux / Maggie Weatherdon), a winged creature that is trapped within the confines of the office. After their meeting, Ivan begins to question Kashchei’s authority and mounts a rebellion. He is ultimately successful at freeing himself and his colleagues (aptly named “The Working Dead”) from the ball and chain of the corporate system and he is finally able to walk away with his beloved.

Sumin Lee in Firebird.

Choreography by Houston Thomas. Photo by Danny Shumov.

Among Firebird’s most striking elements was the use of colour by lighting designer, Kinsun Chan. When we first meet Ivan at his desk, the entire office glows green, the traditional symbol for money and greed. Whenever the firebird appears, the palette shifts to red, on the one hand accentuating her plumage, but on the other hand, representing the stirring rebellion against the corporate system. This is especially noteworthy since red and green are opposites on the colour wheel; the constant colour clash turns Ivan's struggle into something visible, allowing the audience to experience his conflict before it is even fully expressed through the dance.

The two ballets are paired remarkably well because they explore similar themes with opposite outcomes. In The Fairy’s Kiss, the fairy represents an inescapable destiny imposed upon the protagonist, whereas the Firebird functions as a catalyst for liberation and self-determination, allowing Ivan to take control of his own destiny. It is striking that two choreographers have taken music by the same composer and created two equally thrilling but opposing pieces. Even though the settings are so different, this pairing is truly a perfect marriage.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s double feature of The Fairy’s Kiss and Firebird was on the National Arts Centre’s stage from October 29 to 31, 2026. Click here for more information about upcoming NAC Dance events.

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