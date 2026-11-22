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Complexions Contemporary Ballet is mesmerizing The Joyce Theater audiences now through November 29 with two distinctive programs being performed in The Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium. The company, founded by Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson presents a thrilling fusion of classical ballet, contemporary movement, theatrical innovation, and global cultural influences. With the busy week ahead, treat yourself! Get tickets, relax and enjoy an unforgettable performance.

We attended the Saturday matinee that opened with Bach 26. Choreographed by the company’s Principal Choreographer, Dwight Rhoden, the work was performed by the full company. This emotive, romantic piece featured perfect pairings. The dancers performed the inventive choreography without missing a beat of Bach's exquisite classical music.

The second work in the program, Snatched Back From The Edges is finely choreographed by Dwight Rhoden. In this a dramatic piece, the company’s incredible physicality and versatility were on full display. Quick angular movements accented the grace and agility of the troupe.

The third piece, Testament Amazing Grace is a moving pas de deux that enjoys superb choreography by Dwight Rhoden. At the performance we attended, it was performed by Lucy Stewart and Joe Gonzalez. Their talents were nothing short of phenomenal as they expressed the beauty and meaning of the treasured hymn in their exquisite pairing.

The next work was The Chaos Within Ourselves making its world premiere. This piece, choreographed by Jillian Davis, will spark your imagination as it has lively moments and a richly layered pairing. It was performed by Aristotle Luna, Laura Perich, Drazen Wilmers, Lucy Stewart and Jordan Beasley. The dance program states a meaningful quote about chaos from Friedrich Nietzsche, “One must still have chaos in oneself to be able to give birth to a dancing star.”

After a brief intermission, the program closed with the ideal piece, the striking world premiere of Stupid Love choreographed by Dwight Rhodan. The beauty of this dance and the spirit of the full company brought to life a sense of longing, love, and parting with all its joys and sorrows. The work proved to be a perfect collective.

A standing ovation for the company’s dancers. They include Jordan Beasley, John Chappell, Jillian Davis, Angelo De Serra, Chloe Duryea, Cameron Fikes, Joe Gonzalez, Aristotle Luna, Marissa Mattingly, Laura Perch Villasmil, Damaris Ruiz, Luch Stewart, Manuel Vaccaro, Drazen Wilmers, and apprentice, Carmina Ballesteros.

We applaud the production team with lighting design by Michael Korsch and costume design by Christine Darch, Kathryn Poppen, Jae Man Joo. The wide variety of musical selections complemented each work and made the program very dynamic.

The very best of dance is on full display as Complexions Contemporary Ballet graces The Joyce Theater stage. Don’t miss it!

Tickets for Complexions Contemporary Ballet are priced at $17–$82 (including fees). They can be purchased through JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800 or by visiting The Joyce Theater. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Complexions Contemporary Ballet and The Joyce Theater

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