Propeller Dance's FRAME OF MIND Explores the Themes of Mental Health Through Dance

A multimedia experience, Propeller Dance's Frame of Mind features three videos, Propeller Dance's Frame of Mind, and two works from guest artists: You&Us and P&G. Each video explores mental health through dance. With work from Cara Spooner, Ed Hanley, Jesse Stewart, and Shara Weaver, these videos offer viewpoints on mental health, bringing awareness to societal barriers and stigma. The videos will be available for ticket holders on-demand from February 28, 2022 onward, and audiences will be invited to participate in two talkback sessions with many of the key artists involved. The talkbacks take place on March 4 and 5, 2022.

Frame of Mind originally premiered in May 2019 at Great Canadian Theatre Company and was Propeller Dance's first investigation into Mad Dance work. In these pandemic times, Propeller Dance is re-investigating the topic of mental health and presenting Frame of Mind in a new video format, which audiences can experience at their pace in their homes. Frame of Mind is paired with two other video presentations: You&Us and P&G, each an investigation of mental health in its own right.

On March 4th and 5th, 2022, audiences will have the opportunity to participate in virtual talkbacks, which will give them insight into the creation of each of the three videos. These talkbacks will be hosted by Geoff Dollar and feature Shara Weaver, Surraya Aziz, Jenn Abrams, Cara Spooner, and Ed Hanley.

The longest of the three videos, Frame of Mind is about taking the time and space to discover our essence and true way of being. The pressure on individuals with mental health diagnoses to transform/change therapeutically is immense thanks to the medical model. How can artists with mental health diagnoses be integrated into systems that are not set up to accommodate them? Choreographer Shara Weaver aims to "open windows of truth, reject assumptions and re-imagine a world of inter-connectedness and understanding".

A dance production, You&Us, is a 360-degree choreographic study for an audience of one, choreographed by Cara Spooner (TO), working to shift perspectives on mental illness. The creators of this film value sharing stories about mental health experiences. Sometimes, these stories can include very difficult subject matter. They believe that creating space to talk about these difficult things is important and worthwhile.

P&G is a music video set to kaleidoscopic images by frequent Propeller Dance collaborator Ed Hanley, with music from Jesse Stewart. Stewart is the recipient of numerous awards and honours including the 2012 Juno award for "Instrumental Album of the Year" and the Order of Ottawa. Hanley's visual art work has been featured in over 100 music videos, and expresses the same joy, dynamism, love of collaboration, and attention to detail as his years of work as a touring and recording musician.

This production is thanks to the support of TD Bank Group, through the TD Ready Commitment, and the CCA Digital Now streaming fund.

Performance Details:

Amelia Griffin | Rehearsal Assistant, Dancer

Emilio Sebastiao | Lighting

Genevieve Beaulieu | Dance Support, Dancer

Max Monoogian | Dance Support

Shara Weaver | Co-Founder and Artistic Lead, Propeller Dance, Choreographer

Alain Shain | Dancer

Bella Bowes | Dancer

Frank Hull | Dancer

Jenn Abrams | Dancer

Jessie Huggett | Dancer

Moni Hoffman | Dancer

Robert Chartier | Dancer

Surraya Aziz | Dancer

Sylvain Bouchard | Dancer

CREDITS FOR YOU & US

Aaron Rotenburg | Filmmaker

Cara Spooner | Choreographer

Anne Zbitnew | Performer

Brian Postalian | Performer

Charles Revord | Performer

Chrysanthemum White Alder | Performer

Faeghan Williams | Performer

Helen Posno | Performer

Karyn Dwyer | Performer

LeeLee Oluwatoyosi | Performer

Naomi Hencdrickje Laufer | Performer

Rashida Shaw | Performer

Rayven Martinez | Performer

Trebor Etto | Performer

CREDITS FOR P&G

Ed Hanley | Digital Producer

Jesse Stewart | Original Composition and Performance

TICKETS

As part of GCTC's effort to make theatre accessible to all members of the community, tickets will be sold at Pick-Your-Price rates with the following options: $5, $15, $25, $40. All tickets will provide the same experience. Audiences are encouraged to pick the ticket price that makes the most sense for them. When they purchase a ticket for this production, they are selecting the date of the talkback they would like to attend, either Friday March 4th at 7pm or Saturday March 5th at 2pm. On the 28th of February, audiences will be sent the performance video links, as well as the Zoom link for the talkback.

ACCESSIBILITY

The talkback on Saturday, March 5th at 2:00pm will have ASL interpretation, and both talkbacks will include live captioning. Versions with audio description will be available for video content.

For more information visit: https://propellerdance.com/