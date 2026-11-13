Photos: Anna Nevzorova and Jakob Wheway Hughes to Dance Nutcracker Pas-de-Deux in Ballet Nights Richmond and Brighton Shows

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English National Ballet's First Soloist Anna Nevzorova will dance the classic Nutcracker pas-de-deux with her prince, Jakob Wheway Hughes, in Ballet Nights' galas of the winter season at Richmond Theatre on Wednesday 25 November 2026 and Theatre Royal Brighton on Wednesday 9 December 2026. The piece replaces Alina Cojocaru's act Afsked for these shows. Cojocaru will still perform Afsked in Ballet Nights' New Year's Day Concert on Friday 1 January 2027.

The Sugar Plum Fairy joins the Ballet Nights crew for a festive start to the Christmas season. Slight adjustments have been made to both the Richmond and Brighton programmes.

Both programmes include:

Etoiles from the Paris Opera Ballet Paul Marque and Bleuenn Battistoni

Martha Graham Dance Company's Laurel Dalley Smith presenting a work not seen in London for over 20 years

Olivier award-winning choreographer Kim Brandstrup showcasing an extract from hit show Breaking Bach

Programme Highlights

For the very first time, Ballet Nights presents two ballet superstars from the Paris Opera Ballet: Paul Marque and Bleuenn Battistoni are both Etoiles, the highest title at the world's oldest ballet company. Marque and Battistoni will perform two pas-de-deux from Swan Lake and Le Corsaire.

Olivier award-winning choreographer Kim Brandstrup brings to both nights an extract from Breaking Bach, his hit show from the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival. Brandstrup's original choreography is an electrifying fusion of contemporary dance and classical music inspired by the pulsing rhythms of Bach's music. It will be performed to live music by cellist Joseph Barker with UK contemporary dance star Seirian Griffiths, who has performed with BalletBoyz, Akram Khan, Sharon Eyal and Matthew Bourne.

The programmes also include Martha Graham Dance Company star Laurel Dalley Smith, performing a piece of American modern dance. Satyric Festival Song premiered in 1932 in New York, and was last performed on a London stage over 20 years ago. The dance disappeared from the repertory for many years until it was reconstructed by Diane Grey and Janet Eilber in 1994 for a season at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

The full updated programmes are available for Richmond and Brighton.

Richmond Theatre Listing Details

Production: Ballet Nights

Date: Wednesday 25 November

Venue: Richmond Theatre

Time: 7:30 pm

Duration: 1h 50 min

Interval: 20 min

Tickets are available here.

Theatre Royal Brighton Listing Details

Production: Ballet Nights

Date: Wednesday 9 December

Venue: Theatre Royal Brighton

Time: 7:30 pm

Duration: 1h 50 min

Interval: 20 min

Tickets are available here.

About Ballet Nights

Ballet Nights is a new dance tradition, crafted to celebrate the stories of dance and dancers worldwide, and shared with both new audiences and lifelong dance fans.

Since launching in London in 2023, Ballet Nights has presented 20 different programmes, featured over 200 artists across 120 acts, and expanded internationally to Brisbane, Glasgow and Bucharest.

Celebrated for its curated line-ups of leading International Artists, impeccable production values and intimate atmosphere, Ballet Nights offers a rare opportunity to experience exceptional dance up close, combining technical brilliance with a sense of immediacy and connection that sets it apart.

Ballet Nights' next show featuring Alina Cojocaru will take place at Cadogan Hall in London on Friday 1 January 2027. More information is available at balletnights.com/new-years-day.

Visit balletnights.com and Instagram for more.

About Fundamentally Dance

Fundamentally Dance is an independent dance production company redefining how audiences experience dance at all scales.

Innovating at the intersection between arts and entertainment, the company was founded with a commitment to artistic excellence, placing dance into revolutionary spaces and creating distinctive, high-quality productions that blend world-class talent with imaginative formats, redefining dance in both traditional theatres and unexpected spaces for a truly global audience.

Visit fundamentallydance.com and Instagram for more.

About Jamiel Devernay-Laurence

Jamiel Devernay-Laurence is a creative producer, choreographer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur redefining how audiences experience dance. Through his trail-blazing production house, Fundamentally Dance, he has created financially sustainable, artist-led dance experiences across the UK and internationally. His flagship series, Ballet Nights, curates high-impact programmes of ballet, contemporary dance, and live music, engaging world-class artists and rapidly growing new audiences.

A former Soloist with Scottish Ballet, Jamiel's choreographic and film work has been commissioned by organisations including the BBC, Google, Ballet Ireland, and Scottish Ballet. His audience-first approach has earned critical acclaim and a 2024 Stage Award nomination for Innovation, as he continues building a bold new global dance ecology—one unmissable night at a time.



















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