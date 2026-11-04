NOTES ON LOVE Mixed Repertory Program to be Presented at Joffrey Ballet

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The Joffrey Ballet will continue its 2026-27 season with a mixed repertory program Notes on Love. Featuring four works of dance, Notes on Love explores a word that refuses a single definition. Winning Works alum Houston Thomas, alongside choreographers Liam Scarlett and Nicolas Blanc, consider the feeling through distinct lenses: love as place, as longing, as memory, and as nostalgia—each revealing love in all its depth and beauty. Notes on Love takes place for ten performances only at the historic Lyric Opera House, from February 4-14, 2027.

The program opens with Thomas's World Premiere of Dear Chicago: A Love Letter, which places Chicago front and center. Conceived as a love letter to the city that shaped him, the work translates its rhythm and creative drive into movement. An original score by Jonathan Bingham with layered poetry adds emotional depth to this ensemble piece, capturing the scale, energy, and pulse of the city itself. Learn more about Houston Thomas here.

Audiences anticipate the return of Liam Scarlett's Hummingbird, a breathtaking exploration of human connection that blends classical form with emotional immediacy. Set to Philip Glass's Tirol Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, the work articulates love and longing through a progression of three pas de deux. Sweeping ensemble patterns give way to a searing second movement that pushes the dancers to visible exhaustion, revealing the strenuous demands of intimacy. Framed by John Macfarlane's hand-painted stage designs, Hummingbird feels both expansive and intimate—a precise, powerful meditation on what it means to connect. Learn more about Liam Scarlett here.

The program continues with the Chicago Premiere of All that Remains by Blanc. Beneath an imagined sky of clouds and rain, three dancers move through cycles of attachment and separation, love, and the memories that linger between them. Set to music by Ezio Bosso, whose compositions have long inspired Blanc and are celebrated for their beauty, sensitivity, and emotional power, All that Remains extends a deep artistic bond, allowing Bosso's resonance to live on through dance. Learn more about Nicolas Blanc here.

Notes on Love rounds out with Blanc's playful ensemble work Les Boeufoons. In 1920s Paris, no place captured the city's flourishing, eclectic spirit more vividly than the cabaret bar Le Boeuf sur le Toit. A cultural crossroads, it drew artistic luminaries from Cole Porter to Igor Stravinsky and took its name from Darius Milhaud's theatrical, Brazilian-inflected composition. Les Boeufoons draws inspiration from the surreal, uninhibited world of Jean Cocteau's original choreography and from the famed Fratellini brothers, the circus clowns who first brought the work to life.

Les Bouefoons was co-commissioned in 2025 with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, in association with Betsy Blackmon Dance Program, University of South Carolina.

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